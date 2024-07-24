First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $28.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $25.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("linked quarter") and $29.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 ("like quarter"). For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $54.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, compared to $44.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Our company had strong performance in the second quarter with expanded net interest margin, improved liquidity and increases in all capital levels. We enhanced our funding position with growth in customer deposits and reductions of borrowings and brokered deposits. We also improved our asset yields during the quarter which contributed to the increase in NIM and will benefit us into the future. Our credit quality remains strong with historically low levels of nonperforming assets, and we continue to have no significant exposure to office or hospitality commercial real estate."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loans totaled $8.1 billion at June 30, 2024 , reflecting a $6.7 million contraction for the quarter, while year-over-year, loans grew $172.2 million .

at , reflecting a contraction for the quarter, while year-over-year, loans grew . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts were 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 , which is consistent with historical trends. During the second quarter of 2024, customer deposits grew $336.6 million and brokered deposits contracted $152.0 million leading to an increase in total deposits of $184.5 million .

, which is consistent with historical trends. During the second quarter of 2024, customer deposits grew and brokered deposits contracted leading to an increase in total deposits of . The tax equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") increased 7 basis points to 2.87% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 2.80% for the linked quarter and down from 3.08% in the like quarter.

Total loan yield increased to 5.50%, up 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 24 basis points from the like quarter, with accretion on purchased loans contributing 13 basis points to loan yield in the current quarter.

Total cost of funds remained low at 1.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , up 2 basis points from the linked quarter.

, up 2 basis points from the linked quarter. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 16.3% at June 30, 2024 , up from 15.5% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024 , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.6%.

, up from 15.5% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled at , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.6%. Credit quality continued to be strong with a nonperforming assets ("NPA") to total assets ratio of 0.37% as of June 30, 2024 , a 2 basis point decrease from the linked quarter.

, a 2 basis point decrease from the linked quarter. Capital grew during the quarter with a total common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.98% (estimated) and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.23% (estimated) as of June 30, 2024 , both increasing from the linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $81.1 million compared to $79.2 million for the linked quarter, reflecting an increase of 2.3%. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 6.8% from the $87.0 million for the like quarter. The increase in net interest income from the linked quarter was driven by an increase in the yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funds. The decline in net interest income from the like quarter was driven by an increase in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in earning assets.

The Company's tax-equivalent NIM was 2.87%, an increase of 7 basis points compared to 2.80% for the linked quarter. Increases in yields on assets and the benefit of asset mix changes and reduction in wholesale funding outpaced the increases in rates on liabilities, which resulted in the increase in net interest income and NIM as compared to the linked period. While the total cost of funds increased from 1.79% to 1.81% for the second quarter of 2024, loan yields rose from 5.45% for the linked quarter to 5.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023













Yield on loans

5.50 %

5.45 %

5.26 % Yield on securities

1.73 %

1.79 %

1.77 % Yield on other earning assets

4.71 %

4.30 %

4.60 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.52 %

4.43 %

4.25 %













Rate on interest-bearing deposits

2.54 %

2.33 %

1.68 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

7.09 %

5.71 %

5.68 % Rate on total interest-bearing liabilities

2.65 %

2.59 %

1.96 % Total cost of funds

1.81 %

1.79 %

1.29 %













Net interest margin (1)

2.84 %

2.77 %

3.05 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

2.87 %

2.80 %

3.08 % Average prime rate

8.50 %

8.50 %

8.16 %



















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was total loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $2.3 million compared to $2.4 million for the linked quarter and $3.2 million for the like quarter, with the decreases related to the continued reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"). Loan discount accretion had a 8 basis point, 9 basis point and 11 basis point positive impact on the Company's NIM in the second quarter of 2024, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 2,303

$ 2,437

$ 3,159 Total interest income impact

2,303

2,437

3,159 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(224)

(283)

(878) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(190)

(189)

(212) Total net interest expense impact

(414)

(472)

(1,090) Total impact on net interest income

$ 1,889

$ 1,965

$ 2,069

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $0.5 million and $2.4 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2024 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.5 million partially offset by generally improving updated economic forecasts, which are a key driver in the Company's CECL model as well as a reduction in the level of unfunded commitments.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.07% for the second quarter of 2024. Total NPAs remained at a low level at $44.7 million at June 30, 2024, or 0.37% of total assets, a decrease from 0.39% at March 31, 2024. This is compared to $35.8 million, or 0.30% of total assets, at June 30, 2023 with the increase year-over-year being attributable primarily to activity in the SBA loan portfolio.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 33,102

$ 35,622

$ 29,876 Modifications to borrowers in financial distress

10,495

10,999

4,862 Total nonperforming loans

43,597

46,621

34,738 Foreclosed real estate

1,150

926

1,077 Total nonperforming assets

$ 44,747

$ 47,547

$ 35,815













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.58 %

0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.37 %

0.39 %

0.30 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.36 %

1.36 %

1.38 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.6 million, a 13.2% increase from the $12.9 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 2.9% increase from the $14.2 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income was higher, primarily due to lower net losses on securities of $0.8 million and a $0.4 million increase in SBA loan sale gains. The higher noninterest income in the current quarter as compared to the like quarter was primarily driven by a $0.6 million increase in SBA loan sale gains.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $59.2 million for the linked quarter and $61.6 million for the like quarter. The $0.9 million, or 1.5%, decrease in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $0.7 million reduction in Occupancy and equipment related expenses and a $0.7 million reduction in Other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in Salaries and Employee benefits expenses.

The primary contributors to the higher noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2023 were merger and acquisition costs of $1.3 million related to the GrandSouth acquisition as well as Other operating expenses, which were $1.1 million higher in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the current quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2024 amounted to $12.1 billion, a contraction of $30.8 million, or 1.02% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $27.8 million, or 0.23%, from a year earlier. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily related to intentional reductions in investment securities, partially offset by higher interest-bearing cash balances.

Quarterly average balances for key balance sheet accounts are presented below.





For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

Change

2Q24 vs 1Q24

Change

2Q24 vs 2Q23

























Total assets

$ 12,055,280

$ 12,111,201

$ 12,026,195

$ 12,058,336

(0.5) %

— % Investment securities, at amortized cost

2,883,662

3,108,464

3,143,756

3,221,807

(7.2) %

(10.5) % Loans

8,070,814

8,103,387

8,087,450

7,850,522

(0.4) %

2.8 % Earning assets

11,462,111

11,489,796

11,477,007

11,422,667

(0.2) %

0.3 % Deposits

10,432,309

10,078,835

10,131,094

10,181,040

3.5 %

2.5 % Interest-bearing liabilities

7,249,562

7,343,934

7,204,165

7,001,838

(1.3) %

3.5 % Shareholders' equity

1,378,284

1,375,490

1,280,812

1,314,620

0.2 %

4.8 %

Total investment securities were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $223.3 million from the linked quarter and a reduction of $366.8 million from June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company made no purchases of investment securities. The Company sold $142.9 million of available for sale investment securities at a $4.7 million loss that was substantially offset by the $4.5 million gain on sale of the VISA B shares during the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the Company continues to utilize cash flows from investment securities to fund earning assets and repay borrowings and brokered deposits. Total unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities was $410.1 million at June 30, 2024, as compared to $418.9 million at March 31, 2024 and $440.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Total loans amounted to $8.1 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.7 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $172.2 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2023. As presented below, our total loan portfolio mix has remained relatively consistent with the exception of Construction, development & other land loans, which, as a percentage of the loan portfolio, has fallen from 14% at June 30, 2023 to 9% at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were no notable concentrations in geographies or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 5.7% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2024, with the largest loan being $26.8 million and an average loan outstanding balance of $1.3 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the 10 largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the balance and portfolio percentage by loan category for each period.





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 863,366

11 %

$ 872,623

11 %

$ 888,391

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

764,418

9 %

904,216

11 %

1,109,769

14 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,250,267

16 %

1,238,759

15 %

1,222,189

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,561,803

32 %

2,524,221

31 %

2,423,262

31 % Multi-family real estate

497,187

6 %

457,142

6 %

392,120

5 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,729,050

21 %

1,684,173

21 %

1,461,068

18 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

326,411

4 %

328,466

4 %

334,566

4 % Consumer loans

76,638

1 %

66,666

1 %

67,077

1 % Loans, gross

8,069,140

100 %

8,076,266

100 %

7,898,442

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

708





240





(813)



Total loans

$ 8,069,848





$ 8,076,506





$ 7,897,629





Total deposits were $10.5 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $184.5 million, or 7.2%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $319.3 million, or 3.1%, from June 30, 2023. The quarter-to-date deposit growth is comprised of organic growth of customer deposits of $336.6 million, partially offset by a contraction of $152.0 million in short-term brokered deposits.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Our deposit mix has remained consistent historically and has not changed significantly, with the exception of increased growth in money market accounts, as presented in the table below.





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,339,678

32 %

$ 3,362,265

33 %

$ 3,639,930

36 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,400,071

13 %

1,401,724

13 %

1,454,489

14 % Money market accounts

4,150,429

40 %

3,787,323

37 %

3,411,072

34 % Savings accounts

563,143

5 %

584,901

6 %

658,473

6 % Other time deposits

601,212

6 %

607,359

6 %

638,751

6 % Time deposits >$250,000

389,281

4 %

363,687

3 %

353,473

4 % Total customer deposits

10,443,814

100 %

10,107,259

98 %

10,156,188

100 % Brokered deposits

44,015

— %

196,052

2 %

12,381

— % Total deposits

$ 10,487,829

100 %

$ 10,303,311

100 %

$ 10,168,569

100 %

As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.4 billion, or 61.3%, and $6.4 billion, or 61.8%, respectively, of total deposits. In addition, at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, there were collateralized deposits of $762.2 million and $757.0 million, respectively, such that approximately 68.6% and 69.2%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at the current quarter end.

Capital

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2024 of 16.23%, up from both the linked quarter ratio of 15.85% and like quarter ratio of 15.09%. The increase in risk-based capital ratio was driven by increased shareholders' equity with additional impact from shifts in the balance sheet with the reduction in loans being more than offset by higher cash balances which carry a lower risk-weighting.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 7.76% at June 30, 2024, an increase of 28 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 97 basis points from June 30, 2023. The increases in TCE for the current quarter and year-over-year were driven by earnings and improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale investment portfolio for the period. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE and Appendix D for a calculation of the TCE ratio.

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2024

(estimated)

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.76 %

7.48 %

6.79 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.98 %

13.50 %

12.75 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.24 %

10.99 %

10.47 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.78 %

14.29 %

13.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.23 %

15.85 %

15.09 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities, and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit or other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2024 was 16.3%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.6%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 110,425

$ 109,756

$ 102,963

$ 220,181

$ 202,343 Interest on investment securities

12,408

13,845

14,183

26,253

28,729 Other interest income

5,942

2,971

4,015

8,913

7,263 Total interest income

128,775

126,572

121,161

255,347

238,335 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

44,744

39,135

27,328

83,879

46,246 Interest on borrowings

2,963

8,205

6,848

11,168

12,618 Total interest expense

47,707

47,340

34,176

95,047

58,864 Net interest income

81,068

79,232

86,985

160,300

179,471 Provision for credit losses

541

1,200

2,361

1,741

14,863 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

80,527

78,032

84,624

158,559

164,608 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,139

3,868

4,114

8,007

8,008 Other service charges, commissions, and fees

5,361

5,612

5,650

10,973

11,570 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

588

338

557

926

963 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,377

1,320

1,413

2,697

2,719 SBA loan sale gains

1,336

895

696

2,231

951 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,179

1,164

1,066

2,343

2,112 Securities losses, net

(186)

(975)

—

(1,161)

— Other Income

854

716

739

1,570

1,448 Total noninterest income

14,648

12,938

14,235

27,586

27,771 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries expense

27,809

27,642

28,676

55,451

57,997 Employee benefit expense

6,703

6,269

6,165

12,972

12,558 Occupancy and equipment expense

4,850

5,588

4,972

10,438

10,039 Merger and acquisition expenses

—

—

1,334

—

13,516 Intangibles amortization expense

1,669

1,759

2,049

3,428

4,194 Other operating expenses

17,260

17,929

18,397

35,189

37,464 Total noninterest expenses

58,291

59,187

61,593

117,478

135,768 Income before income taxes

36,884

31,783

37,266

68,667

56,611 Income tax expense

8,172

6,511

7,863

14,683

12,047 Net income

$ 28,712

$ 25,272

$ 29,403

$ 53,984

$ 44,564





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.70

$ 0.61

$ 0.71

$ 1.31

$ 1.08

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023 Assets















Cash and due from banks

$ 90,468

$ 87,181

$ 100,891

$ 101,215 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

517,944

266,661

136,964

259,460 Total cash and cash equivalents

608,412

353,842

237,855

360,675

















Investment securities

2,390,811

2,614,110

2,723,057

2,757,607 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

7,247

6,703

2,667

4,953

















Loans

8,069,848

8,076,506

8,150,102

7,897,629 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(110,058)

(110,067)

(109,853)

(109,230) Net loans

7,959,790

7,966,439

8,040,249

7,788,399

















Premises and equipment

147,110

150,546

150,957

152,443 Goodwill and other intangible assets

504,830

506,458

508,257

512,052 Bank-owned life insurance

186,031

185,061

183,897

181,659 Other assets

256,574

308,438

268,003

275,210 Total assets

$ 12,060,805

$ 12,091,597

$ 12,114,942

$ 12,032,998

















Liabilities















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,339,678

$ 3,362,265

$ 3,379,876

$ 3,639,930 Interest-bearing deposits

7,148,151

6,941,046

6,651,723

6,528,639 Total deposits

10,487,829

10,303,311

10,031,599

10,168,569

















Borrowings

91,513

332,335

630,158

481,658 Other liabilities

77,121

79,852

80,805

85,129 Total liabilities

10,656,463

10,715,498

10,742,562

10,735,356

















Shareholders' equity















Common stock

967,239

965,429

963,990

960,851 Retained earnings

752,294

732,643

716,420

674,933 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,139)

(1,396)

(1,385)

(1,365) Rabbi trust obligation

1,139

1,396

1,385

1,365 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(315,191)

(321,973)

(308,030)

(338,142) Total shareholders' equity

1,404,342

1,376,099

1,372,380

1,297,642 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,060,805

$ 12,091,597

$ 12,114,942

$ 12,032,998

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

0.96 %

0.84 %

0.98 %

0.99 %

0.98 % Return on average common equity (2)

8.75 %

7.78 %

9.68 %

9.90 %

9.95 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

13.60 %

12.13 %

15.76 %

15.98 %

16.01 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 34.10

$ 33.44

$ 33.38

$ 30.61

$ 31.59 Tangible book value per share (4)

$ 22.19

$ 21.49

$ 21.39

$ 18.57

$ 19.51 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,187,943

41,156,286

41,109,987

40,085,498

41,082,678 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,262,091

41,249,636

41,207,945

41,199,058

41,129,100





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (estimates for current quarter)



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)

7.90 %

7.62 %

7.56 %

6.64 %

6.95 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.98 %

13.50 %

13.20 %

12.93 %

12.75 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.23 %

15.85 %

15.54 %

15.26 %

15.09 %

























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix A for components of the calculation. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$ 81,801

$ 79,963

$ 83,225

$ 85,442

$ 87,684 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

733

731

741

740

699 Net interest income

81,068

79,232

82,484

84,702

86,985 Provision for credit losses

541

1,200

2,950

—

2,361 Noninterest income

14,648

12,938

14,542

15,177

14,235 Merger and acquisition expenses

—

—

189

—

1,334 Other noninterest expense

58,291

59,187

56,197

62,224

60,259 Income before income taxes

36,884

31,783

37,690

37,655

37,266 Income tax expense

8,172

6,511

8,016

7,762

7,863 Net income

28,712

25,272

29,674

29,893

29,403





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.70

$ 0.61

$ 0.72

$ 0.73

$ 0.71

























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















Net Income

$ 28,712

$ 25,272

$ 29,674

$ 29,893

$ 29,403 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

1,283

1,352

1,575

2,634

3,223 Tangible Net income

$ 29,995

$ 26,624

$ 31,249

$ 32,527

$ 32,626





















Average common equity

$ 1,378,284

$ 1,375,490

$ 1,280,812

$ 1,303,249

$ 1,314,650 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net

of related taxes

(491,318)

(492,733)

(494,127)

(495,743)

(497,319) Average tangible common equity

$ 886,966

$ 882,757

$ 786,685

$ 807,506

$ 817,331





















Return on average common equity

8.75 %

7.78 %

9.68 %

9.90 %

9.95 % Return on average tangible common equity

13.60 %

12.13 %

15.76 %

15.98 %

16.01 %

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,404,342

$ 1,376,099

$ 1,372,380

$ 1,257,683

$ 1,297,642 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net

of related taxes

(490,439)

(491,740)

(493,211)

(494,681)

(496,240) Tangible common equity

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169

$ 763,002

$ 801,402

APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169

$ 763,002

$ 801,402





















Common shares outstanding

41,187,943

41,156,286

41,109,987

41,085,498

41,082,678 Tangible book value per common share

$ 22.19

$ 21.49

$ 21.39

$ 18.57

$ 19.51

APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 913,903

$ 884,359

$ 879,169

$ 763,002

$ 801,402





















Total assets

12,060,805

12,091,597

12,114,942

11,977,960

12,032,998 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net

of related taxes

(490,439)

(491,740)

(493,211)

(494,681)

(496,240) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 11,570,366

$ 11,599,857

$ 11,621,731

$ 11,483,279

$ 11,536,758 TCE to TA ratio

7.90 %

7.62 %

7.56 %

6.64 %

6.95 %

