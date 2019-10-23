First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $25.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 13.5% in earnings per share from the $22.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded net income of $71.2 million, or $2.39 per diluted common share, an increase of 8.1% in earnings per share from the $65.4 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $53.8 million, a 3.7% increase from the $51.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to $161.5 million, a 5.2% increase from the $153.6 million recorded in the comparable period of 2018. The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to growth in interest-earning assets, which have increased by approximately 6%-7% over the past year.

The Company's net interest margin (tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets) for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.95%, which was 8 basis points lower than the 4.03% realized in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company's net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2018. The lower margins were due to a combination of lower loan discount accretion and funding costs that rose by more than asset yields.

The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, loan discount accretion amounted to $4.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively. The lower loan discount accretion accounted for approximately 3 basis points out of the 8 basis point decline in the net interest margin when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to 2018 and for 5 basis points of the 7 basis point decline on a year to date basis. The lower discount accretion was attributable to paydowns in the Company's acquired loan portfolios.

The Company's earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, increased by 8 basis points when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. Total funding costs increased by 15 basis points over that same period. On a year to date basis, earning-asset yields, excluding loan discount accretion, increased 17 basis points while total funding costs increased 22 basis points.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Reserve cut short-term interest rates by 50 basis points. The lower interest rates resulted in a 12 basis point reduction in the yield on interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2019 (9 basis points excluding loan discount accretion) and a one basis point reduction in the total cost of funds. This spread compression resulted in the 11 basis point linked-quarter decrease in net interest margin (7 basis points excluding loan discount accretion).

See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to its net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $1.1 million (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.9 million compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $4.3 million in the same period of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, resulting in the negative provision during 2018. The Company's provision for loan losses has remained at low levels over the past several years as a result of strong asset quality, including low loan charge-offs.

The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 0.03%, compared to (0.05%) for the same period of 2018. The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.56% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $15.6 million and $15.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income amounted to $46.2 million compared to $46.9 million for the same period of 2018.

Core noninterest income, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2019 was $15.9 million, a 2.9% increase from the $15.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2018 - see reconciliation of core noninterest income to total noninterest income in the Financial Summary. The Company experienced strong increases in "Other service charges, commissions, and fees," due to higher debit card and credit card interchange fees associated with increased usage, and "Fees from Presold Mortgages," as a result of higher mortgage loan originations. Offsetting those increases was lower SBA consulting fee income and lower SBA loan sale gains, which both declined due to lower origination activity.

Core noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $47.3 million, a 1.5% increase from the $46.6 million reported for the first nine months of 2018. Higher "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were substantially offset by lower SBA consulting fee income and lower gains on sales of SBA loans.

Other gains (losses) amounted to a loss of $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 due to miscellaneous items, whereas in the first nine months of 2018, the Company recorded a net gain of $0.8 million, which included a $0.9 million gain on the sale of a former branch location.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 0.3% decrease from the $39.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $118.6 million compared to $121.2 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.1%.

As a result of FDIC assessment credits allocated to the Company, the Company recorded no FDIC insurance expense in the third quarter of 2019 and reversed a $400,000 accrual from the second quarter of 2019. The Company expects its remaining credits to result in no insurance expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 and to cover approximately one month of expense in the first quarter of 2020.

Merger and acquisition expenses declined by $3.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 20.8% compared to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rates were 21.0% and 21.8%, respectively. The lower 2019 effective tax rates were primarily due to a decrease in the North Carolina corporate income tax rate from 3.0% to 2.5%, which became effective January 1, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at September 30, 2019 amounted to $6.1 billion, a 6.3% increase from a year earlier. Total loans at September 30, 2019 amounted to $4.4 billion, a 4.9% increase from a year earlier, and total deposits amounted to $4.9 billion at September 30, 2019, a 7.7% increase from a year earlier.

Annualized loan growth for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.6%. Annualized deposit growth for the first nine months of 2019 was 6.2%. Within deposits, the Company's retail deposits (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at an annualized rate of 9.9% for the first nine months of 2019. As a result of the strong retail deposit growth, the Company has been able reduce to its level of brokered deposits, which have declined by $128 million, or 50.1%, since September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company has paid down its borrowings by $106 million, or 26.0%, over that same time period.

In late 2018 and early 2019, in order to reduce exposure to the possibility of lower interest rates, the Company invested a portion of its interest-bearing cash balances into fixed rate investment securities. As a result, from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019, interest-bearing cash balances have declined by 42.5% and investment securities balances have increased by 70.2%.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at September 30, 2019 of 14.78%, an increase from the 13.68% reported at September 30, 2018. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.01% at September 30, 2019, an increase of 106 basis points from a year earlier.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with our results for the quarter, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.65%. The current interest rate environment is a challenge for banks, but our net interest margin has held up well. Deposit growth remains strong, and we also saw an increase in loan origination activity during the quarter."

The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the third quarter of 2019:

On September 13, 2019 , the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019 . This dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the dividend rate declared in the third quarter of 2018.

, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of per share payable on to shareholders of record on . This dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the dividend rate declared in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 99,625 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $34.89 , which totaled $3.5 million . For the first nine months of 2019, the Company repurchased 281,593 shares at an average cost of $35.48 for a total of $10 million . The Company has $15 million of remaining repurchase authority and, depending on market conditions, may continue share repurchases up to that limit during the last quarter of 2019.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates one loan production office in Raleigh, North Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com . First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2019

2018

Change

INCOME STATEMENT











Interest income











Interest and fees on loans $ 55,142

52,407





Interest on investment securities 5,342

2,868





Other interest income 1,898

2,944





Total interest income 62,382

58,219

7.2%

Interest expense











Interest on deposits 6,597

3,906





Interest on borrowings 2,007

2,468





Total interest expense 8,604

6,374

35.0%

Net interest income 53,778

51,845

3.7%

Total provision (reversal) for loan losses (1,105)

87

n/m

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,883

51,758

6.0%

Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts 3,388

3,221





Other service charges, commissions, and fees 5,814

4,942





Fees from presold mortgage loans 1,275

576





Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 2,203

2,425





SBA consulting fees 663

1,287





SBA loan sale gains 1,917

2,373





Bank-owned life insurance income 651

641





Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (273)

(192)





Securities gains (losses), net 97

—





Other gains (losses), net (105)

(101)





Total noninterest income 15,630

15,172

3.0%

Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense 19,833

18,771





Employee benefit expense 4,144

4,061





Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,017

4,180





Merger and acquisition expenses —

167





Intangibles amortization expense 1,163

1,452





Other operating expenses 9,763

10,403





Total noninterest expenses 38,920

39,034

(0.3)%

Income before income taxes 31,593

27,896

13.3%

Income tax expense 6,574

5,905

11.3%

Net income $ 25,019

21,991

13.8%















Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.84

0.74

13.5%















ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION











Net interest income, as reported $ 53,778

51,845





Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 413

428





Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 54,191

52,273

3.7%













(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

n/m - not meaningful

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2019

2018

Change INCOME STATEMENT









Interest income









Interest and fees on loans $ 164,754

154,028



Interest on investment securities 15,679

8,667



Other interest income 6,705

7,320



Total interest income 187,138

170,015

10.1% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 18,498

9,812



Interest on borrowings 7,092

6,619



Total interest expense 25,590

16,431

55.7% Net interest income 161,548

153,584

5.2% Total provision (reversal) for loan losses (913)

(4,282)

(78.7)% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 162,461

157,866

2.9% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 9,543

9,606



Other service charges, commissions, and fees 16,848

14,101



Fees from presold mortgage loans 2,677

2,231



Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 6,436

6,484



SBA consulting fees 2,847

3,554



SBA loan sale gains 7,048

8,773



Bank-owned life insurance income 1,928

1,892



Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (899)

(579)



Securities gains (losses), net 97

—



Other gains (losses), net (331)

811



Total noninterest income 46,194

46,873

(1.4)% Noninterest expenses









Salaries expense 58,530

56,615



Employee benefit expense 13,150

12,752



Occupancy and equipment related expense 12,052

12,018



Merger and acquisition expenses 213

3,568



Intangibles amortization expense 3,737

4,518



Other operating expenses 30,948

31,683



Total noninterest expenses 118,630

121,154

(2.1)% Income before income taxes 90,025

83,585

7.7% Income tax expense 18,862

18,191

3.7% Net income $ 71,163

65,394

8.8%











Earnings per common share - diluted $ 2.39

2.21

8.1%











ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION









Net interest income, as reported $ 161,548

153,584



Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,260

1,151



Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 162,808

154,735

5.2%









(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.65 % 1.53 % 1.59 % 1.55 % Return on average common equity (2) 12.00 % 11.83 % 11.87 % 12.16 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3) 3.95 % 4.03 % 4.02 % 4.09 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % 0.27 % 0.03 % (0.05) %









COMMON SHARE DATA







Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.12

0.10

0.36

0.30

Stated book value - common 28.20

24.99

28.20

24.99

Tangible book value - common 19.66

16.43

19.66

16.43

Common shares outstanding at end of period 29,604,830

29,729,285

29,604,830

29,729,285

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 29,684,105

29,621,130

29,759,459

29,639,126











CAPITAL RATIOS







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.01 % 8.95 % 10.01 % 8.95 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 13.12 % 11.97 % 13.12 % 11.97 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 11.12 % 10.34 % 11.12 % 10.34 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.33 % 13.18 % 14.33 % 13.18 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.78 % 13.68 % 14.78 % 13.68 %









AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)







Total assets $ 6,021,979

5,712,940

5,986,641

5,644,692

Loans 4,354,477

4,191,751

4,322,078

4,141,645

Earning assets 5,440,014

5,143,420

5,410,546

5,057,811

Deposits 4,838,574

4,526,012

4,784,935

4,480,792

Interest-bearing liabilities 3,678,530

3,654,176

3,722,536

3,651,744

Shareholders' equity 826,914

737,560

801,228

718,982

















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.





TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 54,191

54,832

53,785

54,289

52,273

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 413

423

424

443

428

Net interest income 53,778

54,409

53,361

53,846

51,845

Provision (reversal) for loan losses (1,105)

(308)

500

693

87

Noninterest income 15,630

15,989

14,575

14,114

15,173

Noninterest expense 38,920

40,439

39,271

37,374

39,035

Income before income taxes 31,593

30,267

28,165

29,893

27,896

Income tax expense 6,574

6,408

5,880

5,998

5,905

Net income 25,019

23,859

22,285

23,895

21,991













Earnings per common share - diluted 0.84

0.80

0.75

0.80

0.74













Cash dividends declared per share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.10

0.10







(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)



















At Sept. 30, 2019

At June 30, 2019

At Dec. 31, 2018

At Sept. 30, 2018

One Year Change Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 52,621

52,679

56,050

50,209

4.8 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 264,840

286,781

406,848

460,520

(42.5) % Total cash and cash equivalents 317,461

339,460

462,898

510,729

(37.8) %



















Investment securities 779,489

771,021

602,588

457,887

70.2 % Presold mortgages 16,269

6,222

4,279

6,111

166.2 %



















Total loans 4,396,544

4,339,497

4,249,064

4,190,628

4.9 % Allowance for loan losses (19,260)

(20,789)

(21,039)

(20,546)

(6.3) % Net loans 4,377,284

4,318,708

4,228,025

4,170,082

5.0 %



















Premises and equipment 136,668

136,901

119,000

116,618

17.2 % Intangible assets 252,824

253,769

255,480

254,737

(0.8) % Foreclosed real estate 4,589

5,107

7,440

6,140

(25.3) % Bank-owned life insurance 103,806

103,154

101,878

101,055

2.7 % Other assets 80,521

77,697

82,528

88,271

(8.8) % Total assets $ 6,068,911

6,012,039

5,864,116

5,711,630

6.3 %



















Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,491,494

1,441,064

1,320,131

1,280,408

16.5 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 894,777

931,945

916,374

870,487

2.8 % Money market accounts 1,124,614

1,104,052

1,035,523

1,007,177

11.7 % Savings accounts 418,043

413,065

432,389

432,335

(3.3) % Brokered deposits 127,519

150,888

239,875

255,415

(50.1) % Internet time deposits 1,445

1,445

3,428

3,924

(63.2) % Other time deposits > $100,000 557,590

538,401

447,619

409,742

36.1 % Other time deposits 259,900

262,194

264,000

268,885

(3.3) % Total deposits 4,875,382

4,843,054

4,659,339

4,528,373

7.7 %



















Borrowings 300,656

301,140

406,609

406,593

(26.1) % Other liabilities 57,891

52,676

33,938

33,588

72.4 % Total liabilities 5,233,929

5,196,870

5,099,886

4,968,554

5.3 %



















Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 429,136

432,533

434,453

434,227

(1.2) % Retained earnings 402,212

380,748

341,738

320,822

25.4 % Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (2,577)

(3,625)

(3,235)

(3,224)

(20.1) % Rabbi trust obligation 2,577

3,625

3,235

3,224

(20.1) % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,634

1,888

(11,961)

(11,973)

(130.4) % Total shareholders' equity 834,982

815,169

764,230

743,076

12.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,068,911

6,012,039

5,864,116

5,711,630

6.3 %





















For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018











Yield on loans 5.02 % 5.16 % 5.11 % 5.13 % 4.96 % Yield on securities 2.74 % 2.81 % 2.95 % 2.71 % 2.52 % Yield on other earning assets 2.42 % 2.51 % 2.77 % 2.29 % 2.33 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 4.55 % 4.67 % 4.66 % 4.60 % 4.49 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.56 % 0.48 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.79 % 2.60 % 2.41 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.79 % 0.69 % Total cost of funds 0.66 % 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.58 % 0.51 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.92 % 4.03 % 4.03 % 4.05 % 4.00 %











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.95 % 4.06 % 4.06 % 4.08 % 4.03 %











Average prime rate 5.27 % 5.50 % 5.50 % 5.28 % 5.01 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.











For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands) Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sept. 30,

2018



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans $ 959

1,336

1,132

1,566

1,365 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans 365

394

287

264

210 Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits 44

50

58

71

84 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings (46)

(45)

(45)

(45)

(46) Impact on net interest income $ 1,322

1,735

1,432

1,856

1,613