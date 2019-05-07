First Bank & Trust Company Appoints Government Lending Specialist
May 07, 2019, 08:50 ET
ABINGDON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company and its parent holding company, First Bancorp, Inc., today announced that John Rock, Senior Vice President, has been appointed to manage the Government Lending Division of First Bank & Trust Company, specializing in USDA Business & Industry and SBA loans. Rock has 36 years of banking experience, and has been with First Bank & Trust Company since 2008. In his new role, he will be responsible for growing small business loans throughout the Bank's footprint in Virginia and Tennessee. Business banking solutions offered under the Government Lending Division include 7a loans, 504 loans , CAP Lines, SBA Express and International/Export Program loans designed to address business challenges with expansion, working capital and change of ownership.
"Since First Bank & Trust Company offers SBA, USDA Business & Industry and Rural Development Loans, we can provide financing to eligible small businesses that would not ordinarily qualify for loans through traditional lending sources," stated William H. Hayter, Chairman and CEO. "I am confident that John will do an outstanding job leading this effort to expand our loan program to better serve the credit needs of small businesses in our community."
About the SBA
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps Americans start, build, and grow businesses. The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
