First Bank & Trust Company Breaks New Ground for Bedford Office

BEDFORD, Va., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives and Board members of First Bank & Trust Company will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction of the bank's new facility at 1340 American Way, Unit G in Bedford, Virginia on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The event will take place at noon. Rodney Dellis, Vice President, Agricultural and Commercial Lender will be present as well as Brennon Bays, Loan Officer and Marcia LeMaster, Administrative Assistant and Loan Processor. All are employees of the new Bedford office. Chamber officials and dignitaries are cordially invited to attend, and enjoy grilled burgers following the ceremony.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

