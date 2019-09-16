First Bank & Trust Company Breaks New Ground in Woodstock, VA

Members and staff from the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce attended, as well as civic and community officials. First Bank & Trust Company's senior management and Board of Directors were also present, including the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, W. Mark Nelson, who commented, " We are honored to be breaking ground in Woodstock, Virginia. We've been part of Shenandoah County since 2014, and recognize the need to reinvest in this community. Building this facility is an answer to our growing customer base, and is our way of expressing First Bank & Trust Company's commitment to this area."

The new 8,100 square foot permanent banking facility will offer a complete range of lending products including agricultural, business, commercial and consumer loans. The new building will provide leased space to several other tenants in the community. The Woodstock staff will operate from the current location at 121 North Main Street until construction of the permanent facility is complete.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust is ranked 50th among the Top Farm Lenders in the Nation, according to FDIC data as of First Quarter, 2019.

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

