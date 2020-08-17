First Bank & Trust Company Commercial Division Welcomes Chris Guy

At First Bank & Trust Company, Chris Guy will work with business and commercial clients in to identify, provide and leverage flexible financial solutions that provide them with access to capital. He will serve Boone and Banner Elk, North Carolina markets as well as the surrounding western North Carolina region.

"We're glad to welcome Chris to the team as our commercial division continues to grow in northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina," stated Hugh Ferguson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager in Northeast Tennessee. "He will be an important resource for our customers, and can help us build on the $279.6 million in loans we've already invested in the community."

Chris Guy may be reached at 423-900-3013 or [email protected]

About First Bank & Trust Company



First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks [email protected]

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

