First Bank & Trust Company Commercial Division Welcomes Jimmy Millsaps

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.3 billion, today announced that Jimmy Millsaps has been appointed as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer in Morristown, Tennessee.

Millsaps brings 36 years of banking experience with him, most recently from HomeTrust Bank in Morristown, Tennessee. Prior, Millsaps worked for 32 years for First Horizon Bank, where he served as Community Bank President of the Sevierville market. He also previously served in Morristown as the leader of Small Business Banking for East Tennessee. In his new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Millsaps will develop small business and commercial relationships throughout the Morristown and surrounding market areas.

"Jimmy is a well-known banker in the Morristown market. He will be able to serve his previous customers here and in the surrounding counties," stated David Slack, City Executive for the Morristown market. "We are happy to have him and look forward to his contributions to our success."

Jimmy Millsaps graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Millsaps resides in Dandridge, Tennessee and is active in his community, currently serving as President on the Board of Directors for Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of the Smokies. He served previously as President of both the local SPARK program and Rotary Club.

Jimmy Millsaps may be reached at 865-805-8423 or [email protected].

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at [email protected].

