First Bank & Trust Company Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for Woodstock, VA Office

ABINGDON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives and Board members of First Bank & Trust Company will participate in a ground breaking ceremony at 1101 Hisey Avenue in Woodstock, Virginia on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The event will take place at 10:00 AM. James D. Whitacre, Vice President and Agricultural Lender will be present as well as Evelyn G. Richard, Administrative Assistant and Loan Specialist and Charlyn L. Keister, Loan Processor. All are employees of the new Woodstock, Virginia office. Chamber officials, dignitaries and the media are cordially invited to attend. Coffee and refreshments will follow the ceremony.