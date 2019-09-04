First Bank & Trust Company Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for Woodstock, VA Office
ABINGDON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives and Board members of First Bank & Trust Company will participate in a ground breaking ceremony at 1101 Hisey Avenue in Woodstock, Virginia on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The event will take place at 10:00 AM. James D. Whitacre, Vice President and Agricultural Lender will be present as well as Evelyn G. Richard, Administrative Assistant and Loan Specialist and Charlyn L. Keister, Loan Processor. All are employees of the new Woodstock, Virginia office. Chamber officials, dignitaries and the media are cordially invited to attend. Coffee and refreshments will follow the ceremony.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com
