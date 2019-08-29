First Bank & Trust Company Named Among Best Banks for Employment

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company and its parent holding company First Bancorp, Inc. today announced that First Bank & Trust Company has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

William Mark Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank & Trust Company

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"First Bank & Trust Company is committed to excellence for our customers and our employees," stated Mark Nelson, Chief Executive Officer for First Bank & Trust Company. "This honorable recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work and outstanding quality of the employees who work here."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

