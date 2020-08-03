First Bank & Trust Company Officer Completes Certification for Trust and Wealth Management Division

In order to earn the CTFA designation, candidates must meet a combination of wealth management experience and certification requirements as well as pass the CTFA exam administered by the American Bankers Association. The ABA defines specific experience requirements as, "client interaction, whether direct or indirect, in the furtherance of delivering fiduciary services relating to trusts, estates, IRAs, qualified retirement plans, custody and individual asset management accounts".

Christopher Henry has 13 years of experience as a wealth management advisor in financial planning. At First Bank & Trust Company, he will manage a portfolio of trust and brokerage assets exceeding $400 million and a team of ten advisors across the Bank's footprint throughout Virginia and Tennessee. Henry's team specializes in asset management, financial planning, and trust and estate administration.

"Chris's achievement demonstrates our dedication to providing the very best service to customers of First Bank & Trust Company," stated W. Mark Nelson, CEO of First Bank & Trust Company. "Earning his CTFA certification demonstrates Chris' expertise in the trust and financial advisory field."

Henry is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management. He is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor, Certified Financial Planner, and a licensed Virginia Life and Health Insurance provider. He is a Board Member of the John Marshall Foundation, a member of the Estate Planning Council of Richmond and a Rotary Club member.

Chris Henry may be reached at 540-480-7677 or [email protected]

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

