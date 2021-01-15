First Bank & Trust Company Opens Full-Service Office in Hanover, VA

"We are honored to be opening an office in Hanover County. As our bank continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering high-quality customer service, contributing solutions that will enrich the local business climate, and answering the banking needs of the community in a neighborly manner," stated Mark Nelson, President & CEO of The First Bank & Trust Company.

The full-service office comes as a next step following a successful loan production office operation and growing customer demand. The loan production office was previously located at 9671 Sliding Hill Road in Ashland, and provided commercial, agricultural, mortgage and consumer lending solutions.

The new full-service office, located at 13221 Hanover Courthouse Road, will expand on its lending offerings to include personal and business deposit solutions and an array of technology products for businesses and individuals. The bank has a proud history of offering free checking and 24/7 banking tools to its customers. Checking accounts can be opened in person or online with a minimum opening deposit of $50 and no minimum monthly balance requirements.

"We are very excited to open this new full service office in Hanover County and we are honored to be a part of the community. Our philosophy of relationship banking is a perfect fit for the area and we hope that many will come to experience why we are known as the bank that puts you first," stated John Bowers, Senior Regional Manager of the Shenandoah Valley market.

The bank lobby is currently open by appointment only. Those that wish to schedule an appointment can do so by calling 804-550-5700. Branch visitors will also benefit from the convenience of a drive-through window and ATM. Branch operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5PM.

The staff includes: Leo Satterwhite, VP and Commercial Loan Officer, James Sedlar, SVP and Commercial Loan Officer, Ed Kivior, VP and Commercial Loan Officer, Susan Upshaw, VP, Agriculture and Commercial Loan Officer, Randy Rodgers, Mortgage Banker, Susan Dixon, Loan Specialist and Notary, Patty Davis, Customer Service Specialist, and Cathy Perkins, Customer Service Specialist.

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

