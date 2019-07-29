First Bank & Trust Company Opens New Loan Production Office in Bedford, VA

The announcement comes during the celebration of First Bank & Trust Company's 40th anniversary, and in time for the Bank's recent announcement that total assets have reached $1.9 billion with 31 offices. Officials from First Bank & Trust Company's senior management and Board of Directors were present, including the Bank's President and CEO, William H. Hayter who commented, " We are honored to be opening an office in Bedford in order to provide the community with banking resources from a Bank that has proven to be resilient and reactive to the needs of the communities it serves," stated Hayter . "We're excited to offer greater lending options to the businesses and citizens of this community."

Over 150 guests were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Patrick Gatti, Executive Director of Central VA Community College and Executive Board Member at the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce attended, as well as Pam Bailey, Bedford County Economic Development, Nicole Johnson, Executive Director of Bedford Welcome Center and Ex Officio Chamber Board Member and Wende Gaylor , President and CEO of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Several Chamber Ambassadors were present including Libi Prince Orman, Bobbie Williams and Teresa Davis.

The loan production office will offer a complete range of lending products including business and commercial loans as well as agricultural and consumer loans. The staff includes local residents Rodney W. Dellis, Vice President and Agricultural Lender, Brennon L. Bays, Loan Officer and Marcia C. LeMaster, Administrative Assistant and Loan Processor.

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

