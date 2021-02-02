First Bank & Trust Company Promotes Sophie Chafin Vance and Elizabeth Dean

"At First Bank and Trust Company, we take great pride in offering exceptional banking solutions to the communities we serve. We are equally proud to offer excellent career opportunities in those same communities," stated W. Mark Nelson, President and CEO of The First Bank and Trust Company. "Sophie and Elizabeth began their careers as tellers with First Bank and Trust. Their career paths are a strong testament to their hard work, experience, devotion, and the earned opportunity for advancement within the company. Going forward, they will remain instrumental in developing key aspects of branch operations and staffing, which are crucial components of the quality customer service that we strive to provide."

Sophie Chafin Vance is a graduate of Virginia Tech and a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management. Sophie began her banking career with First Bank and Trust Company as a teller in 2006 and completed the Bank's Management Associate Program in 2009. Since then, she has worked in all aspects of the bank. Her experience in customer-facing and back-office operations roles has thoroughly prepared her to oversee First Bank and Trust's 24 full-service and six loan production office locations. In her new role, Sophie will be responsible for optimizing and overseeing branch retail operations' performance. Her responsibilities include all areas related to tellers, CSRs, Branch Operations Supervisors, and Business Relationship Representatives. Sophie is a third-generation board member, following in the footsteps of her father, the late A. Benton Chafin, Jr., and grandfather, the late A.B. Chafin. She currently resides in Lebanon, Virginia, with her husband and two children.

"We are at the pinnacle of the bank's momentum, and I look forward to aiding in the growth of the bank for decades to come," stated Sophie Chafin Vance regarding her new position. "Knowing that I have big shoes to fill, I pledge the same dedication as those that have come before me."

Elizabeth Dean, a graduate of the University of Virginia's College at Wise, began her career with First Bank and Trust Company as a teller in 2004. Elizabeth also worked as a Customer Service Representative and E-Commerce Specialist in Lebanon, Virginia, before being promoted to AVP/Training Officer. As Vice President and Training Manager, she will continue to lead the training of tellers and CSRs, including training on new products and services. Additionally, Elizabeth will now facilitate the bank's Management Associate and Internship Programs, which provide great opportunities to high school and college students considering a banking career. Elizabeth currently resides in Glade Spring, Virginia, with her husband and son.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities I have been given during my career at First Bank and Trust Company. Going forward, I am excited to take on this additional role of facilitating our Internship and Management Associate Training programs," stated Elizabeth Dean regarding her new role. "It is vital for our bankers to feel confident that they have the skill set necessary to succeed in their careers. Furthermore, I feel as though our training programs pave the way to make this possible for them."

Both Sophie and Elizabeth currently work at the First Bank and Trust Company Corporate Center in Abingdon, Virginia.

