First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Gary Davenport

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Davenport will develop commercial lending relationships and provide commercial deposit services for his clients in the counties of Rockingham and Augusta as well as the greater Shenandoah Valley region. His office is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia at 120 University Boulevard.

"Gary Davenport has a depth of experience that allows him to identify and structure the most appropriate financing options for the unique challenges business customers face", stated John Bowers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Shenandoah Valley. "He has a long history of building strong relationships, and his customers have a tremendous amount of confidence in his ability to provide them with what they need."

Gary Davenport is a former member of the Virginia Army National Guard. He is actively involved in the community, and resides in Augusta County. He may be reached at gdavenport@firstbank.com or by calling 540-434-0671.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

