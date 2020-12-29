First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Penny Baunach to the Commercial Deposit Management Team

"We are extremely excited to have Penny join our Lynchburg team," stated Mark C. Thackston, Senior Vice President, market leader for the Lynchburg and surrounding area. "Penny's enthusiasm, integrity, professionalism, and knowledge make her a valuable asset to the entire Lynchburg area, and she is a proven winner who will take the time to assist businesses of all sizes."

Baunach currently resides in Lynchburg, Virginia with her family and is active in her community, currently serving as the Treasurer on the Lynchburg Dog Park's Board of Directors.

Penny's office is located at 14339 Wards Rd. Unit D in Lynchburg, Virginia. Baunach may be reached at [email protected] or by calling 434-509-1201.

