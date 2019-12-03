First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Terry Brizendine

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Brizendine will develop commercial lending relationships and provide commercial deposit services for his clients in the New River Valley Region of the Bank. His office is located in Christiansburg, Virginia at 150 Peppers Ferry Road.

"Terry Brizendine has a depth of experience that allows him to identify and structure the most appropriate financing options for the unique challenges business customers face," stated James McAlister, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the New River Valley. "He has a long history of building strong relationships, and his customers have a tremendous amount of confidence in his ability to provide them with what they need."

Terry Brizendine is a former graduate of James Madison University. He is actively involved in the community, and resides in Montgomery County with his family. He may be reached at tbrizendine@firstbank.com or by calling 540-260-9060.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

