First Bank and NCHBA Partner to Bring Copies of The House That She Built Book to Elementary Students Throughout North Carolina

News provided by

First Bank

30 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Home Builders Association (NCHBA) has announced that Southern Pines-based First Bank has made a $15,000 contribution to purchase and distribute copies of The House That She Built Book to elementary schools throughout North Carolina.

The House That She Built, authored by Mollie Elkman, educates young readers about the different types of people and skills needed to build a home. It follows architects, engineers, plumbers, painters and more, as they combine their skills to build a house from scratch.

Continue Reading
First Bank team members along with author Mollie Elkman at the 2023 NCHBA Annual Conference.
First Bank team members along with author Mollie Elkman at the 2023 NCHBA Annual Conference.
North Carolina Home Builders Association Logo
North Carolina Home Builders Association Logo

The book aims to elevate women in the trades to show girls that they CAN do anything. Currently, women make up only about 11% of the construction workforce. To pave the way for more women in construction jobs, The House That She Built seeks to change the perception of career-based bias by getting in front of the youngest learners before that bias forms.

First Bank's contribution to NCHBA's charitable foundation, the North Carolina Home Builders Educational and Charitable Foundation, Inc., has made it possible for the foundation to coordinate with NC school systems to place approximately 1,200 copies of the book in nearly every elementary school in the state.

Corey Dall, Director of Marketing for First Bank said, "It is First Bank's mission to not only help our customers realize their dreams but our communities as well. We are committed to several causes and reading and education is high on that list as well as inspiring students to dream big. The ability to partner with our friends at NCHBA and bring The House that She Built to elementary students hits directly at our mission and desire to do what's good."

"Women are essential to solving the national labor shortage in construction," said Tim Minton, NCHBA Executive Vice President. "This book provides a platform to help children identify with real tradespeople - who look like them – and shifts the stereotype of certain skilled jobs. We are thankful for First Bank's leadership in making it possible for school children across our state to have access to this important resource."

To learn more about The House That She Built, visit https://thehousethatshebuilt.com/.

First Bank team members along with author Mollie Elkman at the 2023 NCHBA Annual Conference.

About First Bank:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About NCHBA:

The North Carolina Home Builders Association comprises approximately 15,000 builders and associate member-firms and a network of local home builder associations throughout North Carolina. NCHBA protects the American Dream of home ownership through advocacy, education and professional business development.

SOURCE First Bank

Also from this source

FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CHANGES

FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CHANGES

First Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Bancorp (NASDAQ – FBNC) and the largest North Carolina headquartered community bank, is pleased to...
FIRST BANK HOSTING BANK-WIDE FOOD DRIVE IN NOVEMBER 2023

FIRST BANK HOSTING BANK-WIDE FOOD DRIVE IN NOVEMBER 2023

First Bank will host the largest food drive in company history November 1 – November 30, 2023. All locations and subsidiaries of First Bank will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Books

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.