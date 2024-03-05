FIRST BANK AWARDED GREENWICH EXCELLENCE AWARDS IN SMALL BUSINESS BANKING

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich in multiple Small Business Banking categories as an outstanding achiever after interviews with nearly 28,000 small business owners. First Bank earned the following 2023 Greenwich Excellence Awards:

U.S. Small Business Banking: National Winner

Overall Satisfaction

U.S. Small Business Banking: Regional Winner (South)

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

RM Proactively Provides Advice

Adam Currie, President of First Bank, said of the designation, "First Bank is focused on serving Small Businesses across the Carolinas. Our culture is built around treating our customers, associates and community well and helping them achieve their goals. To be recognized as a leader across our entire industry in overall satisfaction by our small business customers shows that those efforts are making an impact in our communities, and it makes me so proud to be a part of it all."

Announced on February 20, 2024, the honored banks of the 2023 Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking stand out for their ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance. To view the full list of banks in the categories visit https://www.greenwich.com/commercial-banking/2023-greenwich-excellence-awards-us-small-business-banking

This award comes on the heels of being named to the KBW 2023 Annual Bank Honor Roll, being named a Top 10 Best Performing Public Banks by S&P Global, and being named a BEST Employer by Business NC Magazine.

About us:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Bank