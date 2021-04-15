First Bank and Trust Company Announces Expansion into Daleville with Kevin Sutton and New Associate, Mikki Barranco

Barranco has over 18 years of experience in mortgage banking, most recently as Mortgage Loan Officer at Bank of Fincastle/Colonial Mortgage. In her new role as Mortgage Banker, Mikki Barranco will originate, process, and close mortgage loans in the Daleville and Roanoke markets and the surrounding area.

"Mikki is a great addition to the First Bank and Trust mortgage team in the New River Valley. She will provide value and assist homeowners in the Daleville and Greater Roanoke markets with their home purchase, refinance, or construction needs," stated Andy Puckett, Senior Vice President of First Bank and Trust's Mortgage Division.



Barranco is a graduate of Radford University, where she obtained a degree in Finance and Accounting. Mikki serves her community through the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, working as a Botetourt County Election Officer. She currently resides in Daleville, Virginia, with her husband, Stephen, and their four children.



Kevin Sutton will join Barranco in First Bank and Trust's new Daleville location. Sutton has 19 years of banking experience and three years of experience as a commercial and agricultural lender with First Bank and Trust Company. He is one of several First Bank and Trust lenders who has played a pivotal role in dispersing crucial funding to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. "To date, First Bank and Trust Company has provided over $373 million in PPP loan support. 75% of these loans extended were for $50,000 or less, demonstrating our commitment to small businesses throughout Virginia, our entire footprint, and newly identified markets including Daleville," stated W. Mark Nelson, President & CEO of First Bank and Trust Company.

"Mikki and Kevin will extend their mortgage, commercial and agricultural lending expertise to the Daleville and surrounding communities, while also delivering on our commitment to providing exceptional customer service in a community banking environment," stated W. Mark Nelson, President & CEO of First Bank & Trust Company.

Mikki and Kevin's office is currently located at 3130 Chapparal Drive, Suite 203 in Roanoke. Mikki may be reached at [email protected] and Kevin may be reached at [email protected].

