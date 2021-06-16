First Bank and Trust Company Announces Pinnacle Office Opening and Welcomes David Crockett, Jr.

The Pinnacle office will serve as the regional headquarters for First Bank and Trust Company's Tennessee locations. William Houston "Hugh" Ferguson, III, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of the Tri-Cities, will oversee the region's six offices and one loan production office from the Pinnacle location. "We are excited about the opening of our Pinnacle office. First Bank and Trust is committed to the Tri-Cities and East Tennessee markets and this office will be pivotal in supporting current and future growth in Tennessee ," stated William Houston "Hugh" Ferguson, III.

Additionally, the Bank's Mortgage Division, which experienced an 89.5% increase in year-over-year production in 2020, will be centralized at the Pinnacle office.



"Our staff has worked tirelessly over the past year to assist customers in saving money on their new and existing mortgages by taking advantage of the current low interest rate environment," stated Andy Puckett, Senior Vice President of First Bank and Trust Company's Mortgage Division. "The mortgage loans we originate are serviced locally, and services are provided for the life of the loan. The new Pinnacle office provides us with the space to continue facilitating this service at the highest level."

David Crockett, Jr. joins First Bank and Trust Company at the Pinnacle location and will serve as Senior Vice President and Bristol City Executive.

Crockett brings over 20 years of financial service industry experience with him. Before joining First Bank and Trust Company, Crockett managed commercial and corporate banking relationships as Senior Vice President & Market Executive with Regions Bank.

David grew up in the Tri-Cities then attend the University of Virginia, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Economics. He later graduated Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame with his Master's in Business Administration.

"It's an exciting time in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. I look forward to showcasing First Bank & Trust's products and capabilities," Crockett adds. "Having grown up in this area, I know the local need to have a valued banking partner and a bank that has shown over time it has the solutions and capacity for current needs across all lines of business."

Crockett's office is located at 237 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. He may be reached at [email protected] or by calling 423-793-8137.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at [email protected].

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.FirstBank.com

