First Bank and Trust Company Serving as Collection Point for Monetary Donations, Pledges $100,000 in Donations Towards Flood Relief Efforts

ABINGDON, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating flooding across our communities and to help address the immediate needs of our affected customers, employees, and neighbors, First Bank and Trust Company is serving as a collection point for monetary donations.

First Bank and Trust Company has established two accounts dedicated to collecting funds from the public: one for relief efforts in Washington County, Virginia, which will be made payable to the county's Disaster Relief Fund, and one to aid Northeast Tennessee, which will be made payable to United Way of East Tennessee Highlands Disaster Relief Fund. 100% of the donations collected will go to disaster relief funds respective to Washington County, Virginia, and United Way of East Tennessee Highlands as they work to provide relief to those affected by the flooding. Individuals who wish to donate can specify which fund they want to contribute to. Donations can be made in the drive-through or inside any First Bank and Trust location in Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. First Bank and Trust will issue checks to both relief funds every Friday for the duration that donations are received.

"Our customers and employees' empathy and generosity has been on full display in recent days, with many individuals and businesses across our expansive footprint asking how they can make contributions. As a trusted financial partner for our communities, our bank gladly answers the call to provide an easy and reliable method for collecting funds for aid and restoration efforts in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee," stated First Bank and Trust Company President & CEO W. Mark Nelson.

First Bank and Trust Company has also pledged $100,000 in donations to the affected areas of Western North Carolina, Southwest Virginia, and Northeast Tennessee.

"Our hearts go out to the affected individuals and families who have experienced tremendous loss in the last few days. While monetary donations can never replace the sense of home, memories, or loved ones, with this donation, First Bank and Trust Company aims to contribute to the aid needed for resources and restoration efforts in our beloved communities," expressed First Bank and Trust Company President & CEO W. Mark Nelson.

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the state's Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valleys. First Bank and Trust Company also operates throughout northeast Tennessee and North Carolina. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money markets, and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural, and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

