FIRST BANK APPOINTS ANDY SCOTT AS TRIANGLE REGIONAL EXECUTIVE

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank, a subsidiary of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), has appointed Andy Scott as Triangle Regional Executive. Andy brings more than 25 years of banking experience and a strong track record of leadership across North Carolina to the role. He will lead the bank's growth and client engagement efforts throughout the Triangle, with a focus on delivering an elevated commercial banking experience and deepening community relationships.

Andy Scott

"We're thrilled to welcome Andy to the First Bank team," said Adam Currie, CEO of First Bank. "His deep expertise in commercial banking and proven ability to build lasting client relationships make him the ideal leader to expand our presence in the Triangle. Andy's commitment to both excellence and community align perfectly with our values and vision for growth."

Prior to joining First Bank, Andy served as Regional Executive for Southern Bank, where he led teams across both the Triangle and Cape Fear markets. Over the course of his career, he has spent 15+ years in senior leadership roles, building high-performing teams, and guiding clients through complex financial decisions with a relationship-first approach.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an MBA from East Carolina University, and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

A native of Moore County, Andy resides in Raleigh with his wife and their three sons.

This appointment signals First Bank's ongoing investment in both people and place—strengthening our ability to serve the Triangle's evolving business landscape with depth, agility, and local insight.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.9 billion. As a state-chartered community-focused bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions and helpful local expertise to help our customers achieve their dreams. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Bank