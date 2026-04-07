FIRST BANK APPOINTS WILL AIKEN TO LEAD SPECIALTY BUSINESSES

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank (NASDAQ: FBNC), has appointed Will Aiken as Managing Director, Specialty Businesses, reinforcing its commitment to expanding and strengthening key areas of the Bank's business.

In this role, Aiken will oversee a portfolio of First Bank's specialty businesses, including CarBucks, SBA, Bankcard, Syndications, and Asset Based Lending—key drivers of shareholder value and long‑term growth.

Will Aiken, Managing Director, Specialty Businesses

With more than 20 years of banking experience and extensive expertise in credit, risk management, and specialty lending, Aiken will be based in Greenville, South Carolina.

"We are excited to welcome Will to First Bank," said Adam Currie, CEO of First Bank. "Will's extensive experience across credit, risk, and specialty lending, combined with his proven leadership, makes him an outstanding addition to our team. As we continue to expand our specialty businesses, his perspective and expertise will be instrumental in supporting sustainable growth and delivering value to our customers."

Prior to joining First Bank, Aiken served as Chief Risk Officer at Southern First Bank and previously held a similar role at South State Bank, where he served as Chief Commercial Credit Officer.

"First Bank stands out for its ability to combine specialized expertise with a relationship-driven approach," said Aiken. "There's a clear vision for where these businesses can go, and I'm excited to be part of building what comes next."

This appointment reflects First Bank's continued focus on building specialized capabilities that meet customers where they are—and support them as they grow.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.7 billion. As a state-chartered community-focused bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions and helpful local expertise to help our customers achieve their dreams. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Bank