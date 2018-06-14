First Bank Expands Commitment to Western North Carolina With Donation to Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

The largest community bank based in North Carolina, First Bank recently completed its acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank in March 2018. First Bank now has 13 branches across western North Carolina and remains committed to helping the region and its residents thrive.

"These donations celebrate the long-term relationship Asheville Savings Bank and First Bank have had with the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, and affirm First Bank's dedication to the region," said Suzanne DeFerie, the bank's regional president. "First Bank and Habitat for Humanity have a very like-minded focus when it comes to serving our communities and putting people first. There is a real and present need for affordable housing in Buncombe County, and we are honored to help address that need."

Over the past 35 years, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity has built more than 300 houses and repaired more than 200 homes. AAHH is dedicated to empowering individuals and families to build strength, stability and self-reliance on the foundation of safe, affordable housing.

"Habitat for Humanity has been a part of Buncombe County since 1983 and we are thrilled First Bank is partnering with us to continue providing necessary resources to this community," said Beth Russo Development Officer, Individual and Corporate Giving, for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. "Through their donations, and their army of volunteers who will help on the home build throughout the summer, we can provide families with a helping hand and a path to success."

To learn more about First Bank, you can visit https://localfirstbank.com and to learn more about AAHH, visit https://www.ashevillehabitat.org/get-involved/.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is the holding company for First Bank and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 102 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

