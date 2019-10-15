SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne DeFerie is known by many in Buncombe County, especially business owners. Her decades-long commitment to the community as a trailblazer, a glass-ceiling breaker, a facilitator of entrepreneurial dreams, and a mentor to other women has left its glowing mark on all who had the good fortune to meet, talk or work with her.

First Bank is establishing the Suzanne DeFerie Lifetime Achievement Award with the Asheville (NC) Area Chamber of Commerce.

To celebrate her legacy, First Bank has established the Suzanne DeFerie Lifetime Achievement Award in partnership with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. It will be presented to a woman who has distinguished herself over a lifetime by demonstrating excellence and leadership in business, just like the award's namesake.

"Suzanne's impact on the bank and the local community has been such a positive one," said Michael Mayer, First Bank CEO and president. "This award allows us to thank her for all that she's done as a leader in the community and as a selfless volunteer and supporter of so many."

Kit Cramer, president and CEO of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed. "This award is about recognizing the next generation of women leaders, and we hold Suzanne up as the gold standard of what that means. It's been a real pleasure working with her through the Chamber and to see the growth and success of so many of the local businesses she's helped over the years."

DeFerie recently retired from First Bank as its EVP and regional president of the Western Region after spending more than 40 years in the financial services industry. Although she's retiring, she doesn't plan to settle down. DeFerie will continue to be on the boards of First Bank and the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as those of the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, and the Asheville Merchants Fund.

Winners of the inaugural Suzanne DeFerie Lifetime Achievement Award will be celebrated at the Chamber's WomanUp Celebration this November.

