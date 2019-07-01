First Bank Recognized as One of Forbes' Best In-State Banks for 2019

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank has been chosen as one of North Carolina's best banks by Forbes for its 2019 Best In-State Banks list.

As one of three banks chosen from among more than 40 in North Carolina, First Bank is the only one on the state's list that is also headquartered there. According to Forbes, banks were scored based on consumer feedback and satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital options, and financial advice.

"Our selection this year as one of North Carolina's best banks by Forbes is really gratifying," said Michael Mayer, First Bank CEO and president. "First Bank has experienced tremendous growth in the last three years, adding more than 20 branches and increasing overall asset size from $3.4 billion to $6.1 billion. But through it all, our commitment to communities throughout North Carolina has remained central to who we are and what we do. This recognition shows that we're on the right track—not only in how we serve our customers, but in the financial products and the technology we provide to help them achieve their goals for their families and for their businesses."

This award by Forbes comes on the heels of First Bank's recent recognition from WalletHub as 2019 Best Bank Accounts for Small Businesses – Rewards, as well as its selection as the 2018 Community Bank of the Year by the North Carolina Rural Center. Additionally, S&P Global recognized First Bank as one of the top 20 community banks of 2018 with $3 billion to $10 billion in assets.

For the full list from Forbes, see www.forbes.com/best-in-state-banks/.

About First Bank

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

