FIRST BANK SCORES BIG WITH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CAROLINA HURRICANES FOUNDATION

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank, a leader in the banking industry in the Carolinas, is thrilled to join forces with the Carolina Hurricanes for an exciting new initiative: The Power of Good Goals. Every time the Canes score, First Bank will donate $100 to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, fueling their incredible work in the community. From youth hockey programs and educational support to health and wellness initiatives, this partnership will help the Foundation continue to make a difference for countless individuals across the region.

The Power of Good Goals

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation," said Adam Currie, President of First Bank. "This sponsorship reflects our shared values of community engagement, hard work, and creating opportunities for all, specifically the next generation. Plus, it gives us an opportunity to partner with an incredible team that is a favorite of so many around the Carolinas. Go Canes!"

Thanks to this partnership, First Bank will enjoy exclusive branding and visibility during the Hurricanes' home games, special events, televised games and community outreach programs. You'll see First Bank support everywhere—from game-day signage to promotional materials and digital platforms—all highlighting the commitment to giving back alongside the team and Foundation.

"Partnering with First Bank will help expand the reach and impact of our Foundation," said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. "Their support will help us continue to create meaningful experiences for young athletes, families, and underserved communities. We are excited to have them as a vital partner in advancing our mission."

The alliance also underscores First Bank's dedication to using its resources and influence for good. As a proud sponsor of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, the company expands its Power of Good corporate citizenship program. In 2024, the Power of Good included grants to local nonprofits, the First Bank Book Club (through which First Bank gave away thousands of books in schools), various financial education programs, access to affordable housing through varied loan programs, and volunteer programs for all of First Bank's employees.

Together with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, First Bank is scoring big for the future of the Carolinas—one goal at a time!

For more information on the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and its programs, please visit https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/community/foundation and to learn more about First Bank's Power of Good visit https://localfirstbank.com/about-us/corporate-citizenship/.

About First Bank:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina and a nationwide SBA platform. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.

About the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were established in Raleigh in 1997 after relocating from Connecticut, where the National Hockey League franchise was originally founded in 1979. Since their arrival in North Carolina, the Hurricanes have captured six division championships, two Eastern Conference titles and the 2006 Stanley Cup championship. The team also hosted the 2004 NHL Draft and the 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at PNC Arena, as well as the 2023 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

