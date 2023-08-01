FIRST BANK'S OUT OF THIS WORLD EDUCATOR AWARDS IS BACK - NOMINATIONS OPEN

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year First Bank is honoring "Out of this World Educators" in the Carolinas. Nominations are now open and anyone can nominate an outstanding educator they feel should be honored. The winners selected will receive $5,000 each and will be celebrated in a ceremony on October 12, 2023 in Southern Pines, NC.

Nominations can include individuals that focus on educating any age ranges and/or subjects, can be from any part of North or South Carolina, show outstanding character as an educator, and can be nominated by anyone. In 2022 we received over 400 nominations from co-workers, family members, students, parents of students, administrators, and many more. Corey Dall, Director of Marketing for First Bank said of the awards, "This is our way of honoring those amazing educators who are often not seen or celebrated widely. There are some amazing people out there dedicating their lives to the education of others and we want to play a small part in making their lives better."

The educator awards are in conjunction with various other initiatives under the umbrella of the Power of Good, First Bank's corporate citizenship program. The Power of Good helps guide the Bank's philanthropic activities including donations and volunteerism. In 2023 the bank has doubled its giving goal from 2022, now $1,000,000, and is focusing on several pillars of need in the community: education, food scarcity, affordable housing and home ownership, and health and financial education and wellness. All nominations will be reviewed and then voted on by a panel of First Bank associates as well as community stakeholders. For official information about the grant application and process please visit https://localfirstbank.com/out-of-this-world-educators-awards/

