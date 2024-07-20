First Baptist Dallas to Hold July 21 Morning Worship Service at Dallas Convention Center

DALLAS, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following yesterday's devastating four-alarm fire at First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary, the church will gather for Sunday worship in the main arena at the Dallas Convention Center tomorrow, July 21, 2024.

Rather than the usual three services held onsite at First Baptist Dallas – including a band-led worship service that was still being conducted in the historic sanctuary – there will be one joint service at 11 a.m. CDT. The service will be livestreamed at icampus.firstdallas.org.

"We continue to praise God for His hand of protection on our church, and are grateful no one was injured," said Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress. "We are also thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our historic sanctuary."

Executive Pastor Dr. Ben Lovvorn added, "We know that God is in control, and that even in difficult times, He's sovereign over all things."

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is located in downtown Dallas at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202, with ample free parking available in the facility's underground garage. Further information about parking and other local transportation options is located on the convention center website here.

Church leadership invites Dallas area residents to join them for in-person worship tomorrow, and others from around the nation to join via livestream as they praise God for his hand of protection.

Note: Families will worship together for this special service, as childcare will not be available for children of any age.

