First Capital Bank Announces Executive Chairman Harvey L. Glick's Appointment to South Carolina Governor's School Board

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capital Bank (OTCQX: FCPB), headquartered at 304 Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, announced today that its Executive Chairman, Harvey L. Glick, has been appointed by Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, to serve on the Board of Trustees of the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM).

"I am honored to serve the State of South Carolina in this capacity," said Harvey L. Glick, Executive Chairman of First Capital Bank. "The Governor's School plays a vital role in developing the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math. I look forward to supporting its mission and helping expand opportunities for talented students across our state."

Danny Dorsel, President of the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics, added: "The GSSM Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Harvey L. Glick to the leadership team of the #1 public high school in South Carolina and #4 in the nation. Harvey's financial expertise and diverse professional experience will play a vital role in guiding GSSM's continued growth as a premier STEM institution and invaluable resource for our state."

As Executive Chairman of First Capital Bank, Glick has helped guide the bank's growth as a leading community bank in Charleston, with a strong emphasis on local decision-making, relationship banking, and community engagement. His appointment reflects a long-standing commitment to education, economic development, and public service.

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is a premier residential high school that provides an advanced STEM-focused curriculum for some of the state's most promising students, preparing them for leadership in higher education, innovation, and industry.

