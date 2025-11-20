First Capital Bank Promotes Tradd Rodenberg to President

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capital Bank (OTCQX: FCPB) announced today that Tradd Rodenberg has been promoted to President. He will continue serving as Chief Lending Officer, leading the bank's lending strategy and taking on additional responsibilities to help guide First Capital Bank's overall vision and growth.

Rodenberg joined First Capital Bank in 2019 and has overseen the bank's commercial and consumer banking teams. Over the past six years, he has played a central role in growing the organization's balance sheet from $100 million in 2019 to more than $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, while maintaining portfolio quality and profitability. Tradd is a graduate of The Citadel, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and an MBA. He also completed the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and received the Wharton Leadership Certificate in 2020.

"Taking on the role of President is an incredible honor, and I'm grateful to the Board for their trust and support," said Rodenberg. "I'm proud of the culture we've built here at First Capital—a culture rooted in exceptional service to our clients and coworkers. My vision is to maintain that focus as we continue to grow, offering creative, personalized solutions for our clients while ensuring our team feels empowered to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Joseph Kassim, CEO of First Capital Bank, praised Rodenberg's leadership and impact. "Tradd has been instrumental in driving First Capital Bank's growth and building a culture of excellence," said Kassim. "With the addition of the President role to his current responsibilities, Tradd will help lead the team through the next stage of growth. His leadership, dedication to clients, and ability to mentor others have made a lasting impact. I look forward to continuing our work together as we build on this momentum."

Rodenberg brings over 20 years of lending experience in the Charleston market, including leadership roles at Wells Fargo and Bank of the Lowcountry, and is widely recognized for building strong client relationships and developing high-performing teams. He is also active in the Charleston community, having previously served on boards and volunteered with organizations such as the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and Charleston YoungLife.

About First Capital Bancshares, Inc.



First Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with consolidated assets of approximately $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Capital Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates four branches in South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.bankwithfirstcapital.com .

