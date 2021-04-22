First Certified Carbon Neutral Company in the World Commits to Planting 10 Million Trees in 10 Years.

"For 65 years, we have been helping millions of people live healthier lives as well as helping families from around the world to earn extra income by providing over $10 billion in commissions, all while taking care of our planet," says Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO at Shaklee. "Our commitment to the planet started decades ago, including our partnership with the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Wangari Maathai, to plant one million trees. From how we source our ingredients to how we run the company, we always put people and our planet first, and we are excited to be celebrating this 65-year milestone with our 10 Million Trees in 10 Years pledge."

About Shaklee

At Shaklee, we make healthy happen. Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee who invented the first multivitamin in the US over 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and distributors in North America and Asia. With over 65 years of research, science, nature, and proof behind us, we are committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives.

