Shaklee Launches MultiTaskers, Dual-Purpose Supplements to Boost Your 2024 Health Goals

Five new products, each featuring unique multipurpose health and wellness benefits, have been expertly designed to target today's biggest health concerns

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shaklee, a leading health and wellness company, whose founder invented the first multivitamin in the US, launches a new line of supplements uniquely designed to target multiple solutions related to today's biggest health and wellness concerns, including stress, mood, energy, sleep, gut health, hair, skin & nails, healthy aging, and women's health. As demand rises for products that target multiple dimensions of wellness, these five new, uniquely designed supplements remove the guesswork and complexity from adopting a healthy supplement routine and provide two complementary benefits in one simple and convenient form.

"Each product is crafted using clinically studied and safe ingredients that consumers know and trust," says Erin Barrett, PhD, Nutritional Biochemistry, Senior Director of Product Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Shaklee. "MultiTaskers is a double-duty, benefit-forward nutrition solution that was created with balanced benefits in each product. For example, while you sleep, your body is naturally restoring itself, so we combined a sleep aid with a powerful polyphenol blend to complement your natural restorative processes."

MultiTaskers deliver dual benefits with science-backed ingredients that are simple to incorporate into your routine to address specific concerns and improve overall wellness. Grounded in The Shaklee Difference®, our quality specifications are 3x USP standards for new botanical ingredients, and our products are rigorously tested to be safe and free from potentially harmful chemicals.

The new MultiTaskers line features five new products, each offering complementary, two-in-one benefits that come in a simple and great-tasting form. 

  • Up & Glowing: The only collagen on the market to include 9 essential amino acids, which are required for the body to produce collagen (most include only 8), this delicious vanilla latte is set to become a bestseller as it's formulated for a burst of energy and a beauty boost. Combining caffeine from natural green tea extract and beauty-boosting ingredients including collagen, vitamin C, biotin, and hyaluronic acid, it boosts energy levels to keep you going and supports healthy hair, skin, and nails.* 
  • Rest & Rewind: This mint tea is melatonin-free and formulated with magnesium, natural lemon balm, and 5-HTP to help you fall asleep and promote more restful sleep.* Clinically tested 5-HTP is a precursor for serotonin and melatonin, compounds that affect sleep. And potent anti-aging polyphenols from muscadine grapes protect your cells while you sleep.*
  • Cheer Up & Chill Out: Providing stress relief and a mood boost, these strawberry gummies are formulated with ashwagandha and clinically tested L-theanine to quickly reduce feelings of stress and support a calm, relaxed state.* Additionally, these gummies contain clinically tested saffron to support an enhanced sense of well-being and B vitamins to help fill nutrient gaps that may negatively affect mood.* 
  • Flora & Flow: These once-daily capsules help restore and maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome and pH levels with a clinically proven blend of probiotics and lactoferrin.* Other key ingredients include D-mannose to support urinary tract health by guarding the urinary tract from unwanted bacteria.* These supplements are ideal for women ages 16 and over who seek support for vaginal and urinary tract health.*
  • Good Gut & Go: A comprehensive approach to gut and digestive health, this raspberry elixir mix is formulated with a unique combination of 3 clinically studied probiotic strains plus the prebiotic fiber inulin. These ingredients work together to promote gut health: probiotics support a healthy balance of good bacteria in the gut, and prebiotic fiber fuels the growth of good bacteria while also supporting regularity.*

"As Shaklee enters into a new phase, we are excited to launch MultiTaskers, answering the consumer need for products that target wellness concerns and trends in two complementary ways," says Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "While we are still rooted in the Shaklee brand, this new launch is a fresh approach to give consumers what they need for their supplement routines."

Shaklee MultiTaskers are available starting on January 2, 2024 at Shaklee.com, and sold through the company's network of ambassadors across North America. Prices starting at $26.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

