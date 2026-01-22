First Chicago Insurance Company Brings Comprehensive Personal Auto Coverage to Tennessee

Clay Howell, State Marketing Manager, Drives Growth Across Tennessee

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC), a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN), began its Southeast expansion in the state of Tennessee. With the addition of Tennessee, FCIC now operates in 12 states.

Clay Howell, Warrior Insurance Network, State Marketing Manager, Tennessee

Ready to take the wheel in Tennessee is WIN's new State Marketing Manager (SMM) Clay Howell. A native to Tennessee, Clay is an experienced insurance sales & marketing professional who has 20 years tenure in the business. He possesses a proven track record of positive results working as a Business Development Territory Manager in the Tennessee market. Howell shared, "My goal is to leverage my market knowledge and industry experience to launch and fully grow the Tennessee territory. Our Tennessee agency partners can count on the dedicated support of myself and the WIN Marketing Support team as we collaborate and grow together."

FCIC's Maverick Personal Auto Insurance Product offers consumers a competitively priced comprehensive auto insurance policy that hosts many appealing features including an extensive list of attractive discounts and multiple installment payment options available to accommodate most budgets. In addition to state mandatory coverages, FCIC offers consumers an extensive list of optional coverages including emergency roadside assistance, towing and rental coverage, TNC Rideshare and Livery coverage, an Enhanced Auto Package, as well as many others. SR-22 filings are available on 6- or 12-month policies.

Dave Alessi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, shared, "As WIN's member companies continue to expand, so does our team of dedicated SMMs. Within the Marketing department we have a team of SMMs, Marketing support staff, and a Training team who are dedicated to ensuring our producer partners thrive."

WIN is currently looking to expand its network of producer partners in the Tennessee market and neighboring states. Interested licensed insurance agents are encouraged to contact Clay Howell via email [email protected] or by phone at 615-263-9250.

About First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering Personal & Commercial Auto and General Liability insurance in response to the needs of the company's independent producers and customer base. In personal lines, FCIC has further responded to the changing exposures and needs of their independent producers by adding optional insurance coverages such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance their personal lines auto offerings. FCIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. FCIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 888-262-8864 http://www.FirstChicagoInsurance.com

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA, and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers and independent insurance agents which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 866-400-8600

http://www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com

SOURCE First Chicago Insurance Company