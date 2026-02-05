Warrior Insurance Network Strengthens Iowa Presence, Appoints Industry Veteran Joe Tassone, AINS, as State Marketing Manager

With his extensive 30-year background in leadership and agency relations, Joe Tassone leads Warrior Insurance Network's member insurance companies' Iowa expansion.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Insurance Network (WIN) and its member companies continue to grow as an organization. To help ensure WIN's member insurance companies continue to deliver a superior level of service, we rely on our team of State Marketing Managers (SMM). Dave Alessi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, WIN shared, "WIN's team of State Marketing Managers each possess extensive insurance industry experience and sales knowledge to assist our valued producer force, and ultimately our insureds. Iowa's new SMM Joe Tassone, AINS, brings over 30 years of industry experience. Additionally, holding an AINS designations, sometimes referred to as Associate in General Insurance, signifies a thorough understanding of insurance principles, policies, and practices."

Joe Tassone, ANIS, State Marketing Manager, Iowa, leads First Chicago Insurance Companies' Iowa Expansion.

In the state of Iowa, First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC), a proud member of WIN, offers consumers a personal auto insurance policy that hosts many appealing features including an extensive list of attractive discounts and multiple installment payment options available to accommodate most budgets. In addition to state mandatory coverages, FCIC offers consumers an extensive list of optional coverages including emergency roadside assistance, towing and rental coverage, TNC Rideshare and Livery coverage, an Enhanced Auto Package, as well as many others. SR-22 filings are available on 6- or 12-month policies.

Tassone will work to support WIN's agency partners by providing practical, useful marketing resources that help them grow and succeed based on his experience as a P&C agency principal and marketing manager. "I aim to be a dependable, solutions-oriented team member. I am someone who brings energy, accountability, and a willingness to learn. I believe in developing relationships with our agency partners and looking for ways that drive growth and our mutual long-term success," Tassone shared.

WIN is currently looking to expand its network of producer partners in the Iowa market and neighboring states. Interested licensed insurance agents are encouraged to contact Joe Tassone via email [email protected] or by phone at 815-654-4338.

About First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering Personal & Commercial Auto and General Liability insurance in response to the needs of the company's independent producers and customer base. In personal lines, FCIC has further responded to the changing exposures and needs of their independent producers by adding optional insurance coverages such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance their personal lines auto offerings. FCIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. FCIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 888-262-8864

http://www.FirstChicagoInsurance.com

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA, and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers and independent insurance agents which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 866-400-8600

http://www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com

