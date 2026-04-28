First Choice Business Brokers Expands National Footprint to Capture Historic Business Sale Wave

As the largest ownership transition in history unfolds, FCBB expands its national platform and raises the standard in business brokerage.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - First Choice Business Brokers (FCBB), one of the nation's most established business brokerage franchise networks, today announced a strategic national initiative centered on one clear objective: Elevating the Business Sale Experience.

With the largest ownership transition in U.S. history underway and sustained demand for profitable businesses, FCBB is expanding its national platform to support franchisees by delivering structured, professional representation in their markets.

"The business sale process is often the most financially significant event in an owner's life," said Jeff Nyman, CEO of First Choice Business Brokers. "It demands more than listing exposure. It requires preparation, strategy, and disciplined execution. Elevating the business sale experience means bringing professionalism and accountability to every engagement."

A Generational Market Opportunity

Over the next decade, millions of privately held businesses are expected to change hands as entrepreneurs retire and new buyers seek established, cash-flowing opportunities.

Today's buyers are motivated and informed. Sellers are looking for clarity and structure. The firms that win in this environment are those that combine preparation, valuation discipline, and consistent deal management.

FCBB's initiative reinforces a client-centered approach that prioritizes:

Realistic, market-based valuations

Thorough buyer qualification

Confidential marketing strategies

Structured negotiation and closing processes

This approach moves beyond high-volume listing models and focuses on protecting seller interests while driving transactions to completion.

Built on Three Decades of Stability

Founded in 1994, First Choice Business Brokers has listed and managed more than $15 billion in businesses for sale and has been recognized as the largest brokerage in Nevada since 1996.

The company has successfully navigated multiple economic cycles, including the dot-com downturn, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic disruption of 2020. That longevity reflects a disciplined business model and a culture grounded in professional standards.

"For most owners, selling their business represents decades of hard work and their primary source of retirement security," said Linda Nyman, Co-Founder. "Our responsibility is to provide steady guidance and protect what they have built."

Expanding the National Franchise Network

As part of this initiative, FCBB is actively expanding in select markets nationwide. The company is seeking experienced executives, financial professionals, and high-performance sales leaders who want to build respected advisory practices in their communities.

The franchise platform offers:

Established national brand credibility

Comprehensive initial and ongoing training

Proven marketing systems

Access to a national referral network

A model designed for long-term practice development

"This is an opportunity for serious professionals who want to build something meaningful and sustainable," said Melissa Salyer, EVP of Franchise Development. "The demand is real. Business owners need experienced advisors who can lead them through one of the most important financial decisions of their lives."

A Commitment to Raising the Standard

Elevating the business sale experience is not a marketing slogan. It is a long-term commitment to reinforcing professionalism, preparation, and accountability throughout the organization.

As the market continues to evolve, FCBB remains focused on helping franchisees build respected, stable practices while delivering consistent results for business owners nationwide.

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SOURCE First Choice Business Brokers