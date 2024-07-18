First Choice Health Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Newly Elected Board Member

Appointment of Tiffany Rogers and Olan Soremekun, M.D. underscores First Choice Health's commitment to attracting top industry talent to drive growth

SEATTLE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a healthcare organization offering employers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health plans, announced the hiring of Tiffany Rogers as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO), and the election of Olan Soremekun, M.D. to the Board of Directors.

Rogers will oversee the sales, account management, marketing development and customer implementation teams and is responsible for the vision and strategies to increase value to customers, retain existing accounts, drive new growth and elevate FCH's brand awareness.

Rogers brings over 25 years of experience in both the private and public sectors of the employee benefit industry. She has proven success in leading enterprise business, talent management, strategic planning, and organizational readiness. She has dedicated much of her career to focusing on a people-driven workplace culture with an emphasis on collaboration. Her selection is a strategic step in supporting the company's expansion into new markets, aiming to provide high-quality, affordable care to more members across the country. Prior to joining FCH, Rogers held key senior leadership positions at Delta Dental of Washington and Aetna/CVS.

"Tiffany's extensive experience and proven track record in the benefits field make her a perfect fit for First Choice Health," said Jaja Okigwe, President and CEO of FCH. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our brand at a national scale to unite providers, employers and individuals to deliver sustainable solutions that elevate the health and care of our communities."

"I am thrilled to join First Choice Health, a company that shares my commitment to making healthcare more accessible and efficient through innovation and collaboration," said Rogers. "I look forward to leading the sales and marketing teams to enhance the company's unique collaborative approach that reduces costs and ultimately improves our healthcare system."

In addition to appointing Rogers as CSMO, FCH is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Soremekum to the FCH Board of Directors. As a practicing Emergency Medicine physician and healthcare executive specializing in building and scaling innovative healthcare delivery solutions to address population outcomes, Dr. Soremekun has dedicated his career to integrating innovative solutions with existing care delivery systems, leveraging the healthcare workforce practicing at the top of licensure, and utilizing technology to create a seamless patient experience to impact outcomes. Currently, Dr. Soremekun is an Emergency Medicine Physician at TeamHealth, where he focuses on advancing healthcare delivery by prioritizing quality, safety, and physician empowerment. His expertise and commitment will be a great asset as we strive to improve quality and accessibility of care for our members.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Soremekun will be joining the First Choice Health board," said Okigwe. "His experience as a physician leader, innovator and strategic thinker is a welcome addition to our strong oversight group."

"Drawing from my extensive healthcare background and commitment to patient-centered care, I am passionate about driving forward innovative healthcare solutions," Dr. Soremekun said. "Joining the board of a forward-thinking organization like First Choice Health perfectly aligns with my dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and quality for all."

Following a record-breaking year in revenue, this new talent coincides with First Choice Health's ongoing expansion in 2024. Their expertise and collaborative approach aim to provide an exceptional experience for both members and providers across the United States.

