First Choice Health Hires New Chief Sales Officer and VP of Operations, Positioning for Continued Growth

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH) , a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance, has announced the hires of David Kinard as Chief Sales Officer and Shidan Greene as VP of Operations. Together, these new roles will help push FCH forward in its goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable throughout a fast-growing portion of the country.

Kinard most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Development for Physicians Insurance, overseeing their sales, account management and marketing teams. In addition to serving on the boards for Physicians Care Alliance, Alestri Insurance Company and Washington Business Week, Kinard is also a published author in multiple national magazines and industry publications

Greene has over 20 years of diverse experience in sales, operations, business management and strategy. She previously served as Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Alliant Insurance Services, where she developed, launched, and led the strategy for a multi-channel national customer service team. Prior to that, she was a Senior Sales Manager at Premera Blue Cross.

"We expect to be putting a lot of growth n 2022 and 2023 in multiple time zones and these new hires will help us get ready for continued success" said FCH CEO Jaja Okigwe. "David has a tremendous track record and will help lead our organization to forge invaluable new partnerships. Additionally, having worked with Shidan in the past, I am confident that she will do a stellar job helping our operations team expand to support the significant new growth we anticipate – all leading to care with higher value and lower costs."

"I'm thrilled to become a part of this organization that, despite being around for more than 35 years, has managed to move itself to the frontlines of innovation in healthcare products," Kinard said. "I look forward to working with the team on keeping this progress going."

"My career has been focused on converting opportunities into tangible results, and with this new opportunity at First Choice Health, I can't wait to help deliver results that make a real difference for how families, individuals and businesses receive their healthcare," Greene said.

As a market leader in forging successful partnerships with hospitals and health systems to deliver provider-led products to commercial populations, the 100% provider-owned FCH has zeroed in on the delivery of exceptional healthcare products to the employer market in the Northwest, Mountain West and the Great Plains, while continuing to expand to new areas. The high-touch, high-tech direct-to-employer products that FCH has been focused on creating in recent years are centered on serving members and patients with increased value, enhanced access and unparalleled customer support. For more information on FCH's work with CINs, please visit: https://www.fchn.com/clinically-integrated-networks

First Choice Health (FCH), headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a provider-owned healthcare organization offering employers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance. FCH has been serving employers of all sizes and across many industries with exceptional health benefits administration for over 35 years, offering unparalleled access to a growing network of providers, as well as an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that collectively supports members in every step of their healthcare journeys. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com .

