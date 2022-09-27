First Choice Health Names New VP of Enterprise Account Management and VP of Medical Management

Strategic hiring of Hillary Galyean and David Agler, M.D., highlights FCH's recruitment of industry's best talent to support growth nationally

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health, a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, announced the hiring of Hillary Galyean as vice president of enterprise account management, as well as David Agler, M.D. as its new vice president of medical management.

Healthcare industry veteran Galyean brings two decades of experience in health plan strategy, innovation, operations, account management, and accreditation, most recently serving as vice president of corporate support at Montana Health Co-Op. Throughout her career, including experience working with Aetna and University of Utah Health Plan, Galyean has led a variety of teams resulting in significant improvements in consumer experiences, health plan star ratings, and overall member satisfaction and loyalty. Galyean resides in Syracuse, Utah.

"I was attracted to and share First Choice Health's values that healthcare can and should be easier through caring, transparency, and collaboration," said Galyean. "Bigger isn't always better. Success is found through continued improvement and the relentless pursuit of innovative healthcare solutions."

Prior to FCH, Dr. Agler served as the regional medical director for Humana, also practicing as a family medicine physician for over a decade in a variety of healthcare settings. He moved into the health payer space as state medical director for Idaho Medicaid. In his new role, Dr. Angler will provide leadership to the medical management division, quickly expanding its care management capabilities under the guidance of FCH's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shruti Singal. Dr. Agler is based in Boise, Idaho.

"I am proud to join an organization that prioritizes investing in new skill sets and capabilities to help serve new clients," said Dr. Agler. "I look forward to working with the team to provide the best possible experiences and outcomes for our members."

First Choice Health has continued to launch partnerships with innovative, clinically-integrated networks throughout the United States, enabling hospitals and health systems to rely less on traditional insurance models and establish more direct relationships with members and the business communities. The new hires are an intentional step to support the expansion into new markets with a goal of providing high-quality, affordable care to more communities across the country.

"The pandemic shifted our thinking about recruitment," said Kevin Conefrey, vice president of Human Resources at First Choice Health. "Leaning into the shifting workforce landscape instead of fighting it, we now think nationally, not just locally, to recruit the very best in places like Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Omaha, and Los Angeles. These latest hires support our growth strategy and reflect our dedication to hiring the very best to achieve that growth regardless of location."

First Choice Health's direct-contracting products and experience are built on, and informed by, decades of experience serving clinicians and health systems, as well as their employees. For more about First Choice Health and its work with employers and clinically-integrated networks, please visit here.

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional healthcare insurance, uniting providers, employers, and individuals through the delivery of sustainable solutions that elevate the health and care of our communities. Originating as a provider network in 1985 and built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, First Choice Health focuses on flexible healthcare administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique healthcare needs. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

