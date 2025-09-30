First Citizens Appoints New Leadership in South Carolina and Georgia

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank has named two new Area Executives in South Carolina and Georgia. Justin Rice will oversee the South Carolina Lowcountry region, as well as Savannah, Ga., and JP Connell will be responsible for the Charleston, South Carolina region and surrounding area. Both will lead business, commercial and branch banking operations, serving clients and managing teams in their respective regions.

"The Southern coastal economy continues to grow across diversified industries, and more than ever, clients in the region are looking to us for expertise and advice to successfully navigate their unique financial challenges," said Shan Teel, South Regional Executive Vice President for First Citizens Bank.

"These appointments reflect a continued focus on these areas and on our efforts to build out the teams. Both Justin and JP have deep ties to the region and share a strong commitment to their community. We are thrilled to have two new leaders that take a relationship-based, client-centered approach to deliver on a wide variety of financial needs for our client base."

Rice has been serving the Lowcountry market for nearly 20 years, having first joined First Citizens Bank in Columbia, S.C., in 2006, before moving to Hilton Head, S.C., in 2009. Since 2015, he has been the Market Executive for the Lowcountry, overseeing four branches and corresponding business banking efforts for those branches. Rice is the current Chairman of the University of South Carolina Education Foundation and serves on the board of both the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and the Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Connell began his career at First Citizens Bank in 2018 at the bank's Denver, Colo., offices, and later became a national sales team leader for the company's cannabis banking business, where he was an integral part of developing and growing a de novo vertical for First Citizens Bank. Mostly recently, Connell served as the Business Banking Manager for the bank's Southern Coastal area. He earned an MBA from the Kenan Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina in 2022 and a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.

First Citizens Bank has 17 branches as well as Business, Commercial, and Wealth teams that provide a host of banking services for our clients in the Charleston and Lowcountry areas. The Bank has had a presence in the South Carolina market for over 75 years and today has roughly 1000 associates and over 100 branches serving our customers in South Carolina.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

