First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

News provided by

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) declared on Oct. 24, 2023, dividends on the company's Class A and Class B common stock, as well as Series A, B and C preferred stock, each for the period commencing on and including the last respective payment date.  

  • As noted above, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record Nov. 30, 2023.
     
  • "Due to the overall financial strength of our company and ongoing solid results, the Board has decided to increase the common stock dividend from 75 cents per share to $1.64 per share," said Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding Jr.

  • The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on Dec. 15, 2023, to holders of record as of Nov. 30, 2023.
     
    There are currently 345,000 outstanding shares of the Series A preferred stock which are held pursuant to a Deposit Agreement dated March 12, 2020. Under that agreement, an aggregate of 13,800,000 depositary shares were issued, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.
     
  • The Board declared a dividend on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual Series B preferred stock to be paid on Dec. 15, 2023, to holders of record as of Nov. 30, 2023. BancShares will pay a non-cumulative quarterly cash dividend at a rate of 9.64304%, which is equal to the three-month CME Term SOFR on the dividend determination date plus the applicable SOFR tenor spread adjustment and a spread of 3.972%.
     
  • Also, the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C, to be paid on Dec. 15, 2023, to holders of record as of Nov. 30, 2023.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:

Deanna Hart

Barbara Thompson


Investor Relations

Corporate Communications


919-716-2137

919-716-2716

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Also from this source

First Citizens BancShares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Chairman and CEO...
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.