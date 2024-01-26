First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) declared on Jan. 24, 2024, dividends on the company's Class A and Class B common stock, as well as Series A, B and C preferred stock for the period commencing on and including the last respective payment date.

As noted above, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2024 , to holders of record as of Feb. 29, 2024 .



ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Deanna Hart Barbara Thompson

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

919-716-2137 919-716-2716

