First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) has declared the following dividends on the company's common and preferred stock, in each case to be paid on December 15, 2025, to holders of record as of November 28, 2025:

A quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock.





A regular quarterly dividend of $13.4375 per share on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, resulting in a distribution of $0.335938 per depositary share.





A dividend of $20.908312 per share on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B.





A regular quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Deanna Hart Angela English

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

919-716-2137 803-931-1854

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.