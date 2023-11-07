FIRST CITIZENS BANK CONTRIBUTES $200,000 TO NONPROFITS PROVIDING RELIEF IN AREAS IMPACTED BY HAWAII WILDFIRES

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank is contributing $200,000 to nonprofit organizations providing housing relief and other essential assistance in areas impacted by the recent Hawaii wildfires.

"First Citizens has a long and proud history of supporting nonprofit organizations that help communities where our associates and customers live and work," said Patrick Noble, business services executive of the bank's Honolulu and Maui markets, and community association banking division. "We're pleased to invest in the critical programming and relief services provided by these Maui-based nonprofits that are essential to aiding individuals displaced and uprooted by this catastrophic and devastating natural disaster."

The nonprofit organizations receiving support from First Citizens include:

  • Hale Mahaolu. Hale Mahaolu is a nonprofit organization that provides quality, sanitary and safe housing for low- to moderate-income individuals, families, and seniors in Maui County. Hale Mahaolu offers rental housing assistance and other substantial services to help meet the essential physical, psychological, and social needs of its residents.

  • Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO) is a community-based organization committed to strengthening the lives of low-income individuals, families, the elderly and persons with disabilities and medical needs in Maui communities. MEO administers tools and programs such as community services, early childhood, transportation, youth services and business development services.

"The important contributions of these nonprofit organizations substantially benefit residents in Maui whose lives were severely impacted by the recent Hawaii wildfires," said Mike Atkinson, senior director of community development at First Citizens Bank. "First Citizens is proud to support the influential efforts of these nonprofits and contribute to the positive change they drive in our communities."

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

