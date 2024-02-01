First Citizens Bank Joins with Teen Cancer America for 2024 'Month of Love' Campaign

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

01 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

This February, Show Teens and Young Adults with Cancer That You Care

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is nonprofit Teen Cancer America's (TCA) "Month of Love," and First Citizens Bank is encouraging everyone to share the love and give hope to young people with cancer.

Continue Reading
February is nonprofit Teen Cancer America’s (TCA) “Month of Love,” and First Citizens Bank is encouraging everyone to share the love and give hope to young people with cancer.
February is nonprofit Teen Cancer America’s (TCA) “Month of Love,” and First Citizens Bank is encouraging everyone to share the love and give hope to young people with cancer.

"TCA's Month of Love is a time set aside to show teens and young adults diagnosed with cancer how much we care," said Jeff Ward, First Citizens' chief strategy officer and national TCA board member. "TCA is the only national nonprofit dedicated to this age group, which has unique physical and psychological needs. We're proud to support TCA's efforts to improve medical outcomes, enhance treatment experiences and provide facilities and programs designed especially for these young people. Please join us in championing this important cause."

To Participate

TCA is First Citizens' primary bankwide philanthropic partner. Since 2015, First Citizens has helped establish TCA programs at six medical centers, served as an advocate, raised awareness and contributed more than $3.3 million for the cause.

More than 90,000 young people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Supporting TCA:

  • Helps medical centers build young people-centric spaces.
  • Strengthens partnerships with 62 hospital partners across the country to improve oncology care.
  • Enhances programs, services and hospital experiences and enriches the quality of life for young people and their families.
  • Funds dedicated research, creates direct patient service programs, educates healthcare professionals through webinars, meetings and conferences and much more.

First Citizens will be promoting TCA's "Month of Love" online and through social media throughout February.

To date, the bank's efforts have helped establish TCA cancer programs in six hospitals: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, also in Greenville, S.C.; and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Thanks to the bank's support, North Carolina is the first and only state in the nation to have adolescent and young adult programs in every one of the state's National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com. Member FDIC.

About Teen Cancer America

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America's health systems. Please visit TeenCancerAmerica.org.

Contact: 

Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank                                                             

(919) 716-2716

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Provides $36.2 Million in Financing for Acquisition of Medical Office Buildings in North Carolina and Washington

First Citizens Bank Provides $36.2 Million in Financing for Acquisition of Medical Office Buildings in North Carolina and Washington

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $36.2 million in acquisition financing to Anchor Health Properties...
Bennett Named Executive Director of External Affairs at First Citizens Bank

Bennett Named Executive Director of External Affairs at First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank announced today the appointment of James Bennett as executive director of External Affairs. In this newly created position,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.