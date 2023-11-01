First Citizens Bank Launches 2023 Teen Cancer America Campaign

Bank's annual campaign supports nonprofit's work to improve facilities, programs and care for teens and young adults with cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could help a young person with cancer?

You can.

What if we could help a young person with cancer? We can. That’s the message behind First Citizens Bank’s 2023 campaign to raise awareness and money for nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA), which develops specialized programs and facilities for teens and young adults with cancer.

That's the message behind First Citizens Bank's 2023 campaign to raise awareness and money for nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA), which develops specialized programs and facilities for teens and young adults with cancer.

First Citizens is encouraging everyone to donate to the nonprofit this fall and throughout the holiday season. The bank's annual TCA campaign runs through Dec. 31. TCA is First Citizens' largest philanthropic cause.

"By supporting Teen Cancer America, we can make a tremendous difference in the lives of the 90,000 young people diagnosed with cancer each year," said Jeff Ward, First Citizens' chief strategy officer and TCA national board member. "Every contribution helps bring teens and young adults the specialized facilities, programs and care they need. Please join us in this worthwhile cause."

How You Can Help

Go to teencanceramerica.org or firstcitizens.com/teen-cancer-america to make a donation.

Contribute money or donate First Citizens Visa® Rewards Credit Card points.

Together, First Citizens and TCA are generating critical exposure and substantial funding for TCA hospitals throughout the bank's markets. The goal is to improve treatment experiences and medical outcomes for teens and young adults with cancer by providing facilities and programs designed especially for them.

"TCA works with hospitals to create healing spaces and comprehensive programs focused on their unique needs," Ward said. "First Citizens is a longtime sponsor, and we want everyone to join us in supporting its important work."

Throughout the rest of the year, First Citizens will share social media posts and place internet ads about TCA. Information about TCA also will be distributed throughout the First Citizens branch network.

Since announcing its sponsorship with TCA in 2015, First Citizens has donated more than $2.2 million to assist medical centers with their TCA programs. Customers, community members and associates have contributed an additional $1 million.

First Citizens and TCA recently helped dedicate a new infusion clinic at the N.C. Basnight Cancer Hospital at the University of North Carolina's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. The clinic, which will open this fall, serves adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients and meets their needs in a space designed specifically for them.

So far, the bank's efforts have aided TCA's cancer programs in six hospitals: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, also in Greenville, S.C.; and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Thanks to the bank's support, North Carolina is the first and only state in the nation to have adolescent and young adult programs in every one of the state's National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

TCA is the only national nonprofit dedicated to supporting adolescents and young adults with cancer, who have unique physical and psychological needs that many hospitals aren't equipped to handle. TCA is changing that by:

Helping to build young people-centric spaces and establishing programs with 58 hospital partners across the United States to improve oncology care.

to improve oncology care. Offering programs and services that enhance the hospital experience and improve the quality of life for young people and their families.

Funding dedicated research including a national recognized award for young investigators.

Creating direct patient service programs, community-building events and more.

Educating healthcare professionals through webinars, meetings and conferences.

Running a music education program for young cancer patients and survivors to connect and share their experiences called Play It Back Songs.

Publishing the latest innovations in the young adult cancer field through the online newsmagazine Breaking Cancer News.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America. Its annual TCA initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers on behalf of the nonprofit.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

About Teen Cancer America



Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 35 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America's health systems. Almost 90,000 young adults are diagnosed annually in the United States. Please visit TeenCancerAmerica.org.

Contact: Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

(919) 716-2716

SOURCE First Citizens Bank