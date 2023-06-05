First Citizens Bank Names Jim Hudak as President of CIT Commercial Finance

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

05 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that it has named noted commercial banking executive Jim Hudak as president of its CIT Commercial Finance group, a division of First Citizens Bank, effective immediately.

With more than 20 years as a commercial finance executive, Hudak is known throughout the industry for his leadership capabilities and strong commitment to customer support and satisfaction.

It is a return of sorts for Hudak, who oversaw CIT's commercial finance businesses from 2008 to 2019 when they were managed by CIT Group Inc., which merged with First Citizens Bank last year. Under Hudak's oversight and leadership, many of those businesses grew to become leading lenders in their industry verticals.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Jim back and to leverage his experience and deep industry knowledge as First Citizens Bank continues to expand its commercial lending and relationship banking expertise," said First Citizens Bank President Peter Bristow.

"Jim is a proven leader with a strong track record of supporting his bankers in serving middle market clients across a wide range of market sectors," Bristow continued. "We are pleased he has accepted this critical role and look forward to his accomplishments in leading the next leg of our growth journey."

"I am thrilled to join First Citizens Bank and to work with many of my former colleagues and many new ones as well," said Hudak, who will report to Bristow. "Strong relationships with clients have always been the keystone of our business model. As part of First Citizens Bank, the opportunities ahead are greater than ever."

During his career at the former CIT, Hudak held several roles of increasing responsibility. Immediately prior to becoming president of commercial finance in 2008, he served as senior managing director of the company's communications, media and entertainment business.

Hudak is a graduate of Bucknell University and holds an MBA from Cornell University.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

CIT Northbridge Credit Refinances and Upsizes $45 Million Credit Facility with Tubular Synergy

CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $40 Million Credit Facility for Tronair

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.