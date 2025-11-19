First Citizens Bank Purchases Office Building in San Francisco

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"), the wholly owned banking subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA), today announced the purchase of a downtown San Francisco building in support of the company's large and growing client base in the region. Located at 667 Mission Street in downtown San Francisco, First Citizens will renovate the office space with an expected move-in date in 2027.

The six-story building comprises more than 160,000 square feet, including an 8,000 square foot rooftop terrace and event space. Once complete, First Citizens Bank expects to occupy a portion of the building and will also seek tenants.

"San Francisco is a key market within the innovation economy, and this latest acquisition is evidence of our ongoing commitment to being a part of the local ecosystem," said Marc Cadieux, President of Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. "We're thrilled to announce this investment that underscores First Citizens' long-term plans to grow in the Bay Area."

First Citizens' Silicon Valley Bank division has had a presence in San Francisco for more than 25 years serving investors and innovation economy companies. Today, First Citizens Bank in total has six branches in the Bay Area as well as Business, Commercial, and Wealth teams that provide a host of banking services for individuals and companies in many industries. The company has more than 500 associates in San Francisco and more than 1,000 in the greater Bay Area. The Bank has been steadily growing its presence in the region, and recently announced a Northern California Market Leader for First Citizens Wealth, also based in San Francisco.

667 Mission Street marks First Citizens Bank's second commercial real estate purchase in the Bay Area this year, following the acquisition of a 43,000 square foot, mixed use building in Palo Alto, California in August, also expected to open in 2027.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights, and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with over $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

