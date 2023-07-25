First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $211 Million Financing for North Carolina Solar Power Development

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Energy Finance group, part of the CIT division, served as sole lead arranger on $211 million in financing for the 200-megawatt Oak Solar power plant in Gaston, North Carolina.

SunEnergy1 LLC, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, plans to build the solar power facility in two phases, with 100% of the power being sold to the McDonald's Corporation under 17-year power purchase agreement. The financing package included a term loan, letter of credit and a bridge loan.

"We are pleased to develop another major contribution to North Carolina's clean energy infrastructure, while also driving investment and economic growth," said Kenny Habul, President and CEO of SunEnergy1.

"The Oak Solar project will avoid many tons of carbon emissions and improve the sustainability and diversity of the state's power generation capabilities. We appreciated the expertise of the First Citizens Bank team in arranging this financing package as we advance toward our goals," he added.

"SunEnergy1 is well known throughout the industry for its skill and experience in developing and operating utility-scale solar facilities," said Mike Lorusso, managing director for the bank's Energy Finance group. "We were pleased to support our client with a financing package that meets their business needs."

First Citizens' Energy Finance business, part of the CIT division, leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Provides a $1 Million Line of Credit to The Georgia Hemp Company

First Citizens Provides $40 Million in Financing for Florida Apartment Complex Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.