First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $250 Million Financing for Innovative Hybrid Thermal and Battery Energy Storage Projects in California

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank announced today that its Energy Finance business acted as co-lead arranger on a $250 million financing on behalf of a portfolio of 327MW, 1hr duration battery storage projects developed in California by Middle River Power.

First Citizens Bank and MUFG acted as co-lead arrangers on the financing that includes a construction loan that will convert to a term loan, a tax equity bridge loan, and project LC facilities. Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. has provided the tax equity commitment for the portfolio.

The portfolio of three battery storage projects will be paired with existing gas-fired peaking generation, creating first-of-its-kind hybrid facilities providing both low-emissions electricity and long-term reliability to Kings County and Fresno County, California.

Co-locating the natural gas peaking facilities with battery storage results in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining reliable, flexible reserve capacity. The battery facilities will be able to store excess solar power during the day and release it when it is most needed over the evening hours. In addition, the natural gas-fired combustion turbines will dispatch significantly less often than they do today, resulting in lower emissions, while remaining available to dispatch during extreme conditions. 

"Middle River Power is building on its reputation as a provider of highly reliable power generation by developing high-quality energy facilities that serve the environmental and economic objectives of the regions where they do business," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for First Citizens' Energy Finance unit. "We were pleased to work with them again in supporting financing for this innovative project which adds battery storage to existing gas generation."

"California has been a global leader in driving the clean energy transition, and this group of innovative projects is another important milestone towards providing the state with a reliable grid built on a foundation of clean energy. We're thrilled to leverage our strong financial relationships to bring these innovative projects to fruition, integrating additional renewable energy while enhancing a resilient grid. The energy storage assets store plentiful solar energy in the middle of the day then deploy that energy to the grid during evening peak hours, while maintaining natural gas facilities as a flexible, reliable backstop," said Mark Kubow, CEO of Middle River Power. "We are excited to introduce this first tranche of projects that takes such a meaningful step in helping California in the transition to more renewable resources.  We are excited to continue to work with our customers and partners to also bring the rest of the development pipeline to market in the coming years."

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Provides $17.5 Million in Financing for Acquisition of a Rehabilitation Hospital in San Antonio, Texas

First Citizens Bank Provides $17.5 Million in Financing for Acquisition of a Rehabilitation Hospital in San Antonio, Texas

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $17.5 million in financing to Norvin Healthcare Properties for the...
First Citizens Bank Leads $170 Million Refinancing for California Battery Energy Storage Project Portfolio

First Citizens Bank Leads $170 Million Refinancing for California Battery Energy Storage Project Portfolio

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Energy Finance business served as lead agent on a $170 million credit facility for esVolta, a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.